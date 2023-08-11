Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) data indicates wool prices have been relatively steady for the last 12 months, after recovering from the steep decline experienced during the COVID era.
In the Elders National Weekly Market Report for the week ending July 14, 2023, the AWEX Eastern Market Indicator rose by 17 cents for the day.
The movements in the merino fleece micron price guides ranged between minus 24 and plus 18 cents; this has been reported by Elders as the best start to a new season since 2020.
But the returns on investment for wool growers are affected by more than prices.
NSW woolgrower and vice president of Wool Producers Australia (WPA), Stacey Lugsdin, said industry and consumer expectations were putting pressure on wool growers.
"Wool is going through a tough time at the moment," she said.
"The rising cost of shearing is a challenge for people to stay in the industry."
WPA CEO, Jo Hall, said labour shortages were a significant issue for the wool industry. There were flow on effects for animal welfare, retention of sheep flocks, and ultimately wool value and return on investment.
"The ongoing shearer shortage continues to plague the Australian wool industry, with nationwide reports of woolgrowers struggling to find shearers and shed hands," she said.
"They are struggling to get their sheep shorn.
"Getting sheep crutched is an even bigger challenge, with many stories from woolgrowers of shearers flatly refusing to undertake any crutching at all."
Resolving the issue was complex.
"The wool industry has convened a National Wool Harvesting and Training Advisory Group to look at ways to address these issues, including attracting and retaining workers."
Animal welfare issues were a challenge in the industry, and impacted demand and therefore the value of wool.
Ms Lugsdin said consumers expected to buy fine apparel wool that was ethically sourced and was attached to provenance stories about the family behind its production and the environmental conditions in which sheep were raised and looked after.
"We have to produce a finite income off our land, and we need markets for our wool.
"To do this we have to look after an animal that is ethically raised and grows a really good fleece that weighs well and has the characteristics a buyer is after."
Consumer acceptance for the wool industry was a significant issue.
Ms Hall said the eco-credentials of wool included sustainability, durability, biodegradability, odour and dirt resistance, stain resistance, and the fibre as garment or used industrially was a good insulator.
"Wool is a niche product and we live in a disposable society. But fast fashion is not sustainable," Ms Lugsdin said.
"It's crucial that Australia's wool producers don't lose sight of the importance of producing a quality product.
"Wool classers and shearers cost a lot of money, and when you clip returns 1200c/kg, there's not enough money in just producing wool.
"Compare that to woolgrowers who are being paid $1700c/kg for non-mulesed wool."
