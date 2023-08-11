Farm Online
Wool prices are recovering from a decline during the pandemic

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:00pm
Australian Wool Exchange data indicates wool prices are recovering from the steep decline experienced during COVID. Picture by Jeanette Severs
Australian Wool Exchange data indicates wool prices are recovering from the steep decline experienced during COVID. Picture by Jeanette Severs

Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) data indicates wool prices have been relatively steady for the last 12 months, after recovering from the steep decline experienced during the COVID era.

