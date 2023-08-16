It's essential to benchmark for production.- Michael Field, TA Field Estates Pty Ltd
Regular benchmarking and data measurement drives development and profitability for Michael Field, who owns one of Australia's largest family-owned wool producing companies.
The company, TA Field Estates Pty Ltd, operates with an independent board of directors, and owns properties across New South Wales, growing wool, turning off prime lambs, breeding cattle and a large dryland cropping operation in northern NSW.
The focus of Mr Field's wool growing enterprise is the market for Italian luxury wool apparel and other woollen products.
Mr Field has a passion for micron and fleece weight, and continues to achieve significant gains in production.
He does this by investing in Hazeldean Merino genetics on two of his wool producing properties - Benangaroo and Wyvern.
Mr Field and the principals of Hazeldean Merino stud - Jim and Bea Litchfield - identify sires appropriate for his production goals, in conjunction with sheep classer Craig Wilson.
These sires are used via artificial insemination over stud ewes at Hazeldean, at Cooma.
The sires are allocated to ewes in the Hazeldean stud flock through a computerised algorithm-based mating allocation system, MateSel.
MateSel allocates ewes to rams based on their pedigree, ASBVs and indexes.
Following this system produces progeny with the highest possible chance of hitting TA Field Estate's breeding goals.
The resulting allocations are finetuned prior to AI through visual appraisal undertaken by Jim and Bea Litchfield.
TA Field Estate's goals include maintaining low fibre diameter, growing fleece weight, fleece rot resistance, and growing an increasingly plain bodied sheep.
"Jim gets the final say over rams used, because Hazeldean keeps the ewe progeny.
"They measure how the AI sires have performed in their ewe flock under their conditions."
Each year, about 200 of the resultant ram lamb progeny are shorn and sent to Richard Cannon at Rosevale.
"After spring shearing, they'll be classed by Craig Wilson, and we will use their production numbers for our final selection of rams in our flocks at Wyvern and Benangaroo."
When Mr Field moved to Benangaroo in a walk-in walk-out deal 25 years ago, he inherited a flock and property that was a lot different to now.
The flock was cutting a low fleece weight and higher micron.
In the past 25 years, he has invested in subdividing paddocks to improve flock and pasture management, and increased the number of watering points for livestock.
"Pasture management in a sheep enterprise optimises growth and productivity.
"Grazing needs to be managed for productivity gains and, as responsible land stewards, to ensure ground cover."
Mr Field saw the benefits of wether trials to improve his sheep enterprise and readily participated, using performance feedback data to shape his breeding goals.
It also led to his company's ongoing involvement in independent wether trials of 1500 sheep from 50 teams from commercial Merino producers. These wether trials have been managed by Craig Wilson.
"It's essential to benchmark for production.
"We benchmark our company's business performance across the Merino flock, the ewes joined to terminal rams, cropping enterprises, cattle breeding and trading.
"We use the wether trials to benchmark our performance against other flocks.
"I'm aiming for the top 25 per cent of productivity and identifying where I can lift our flock productivity by increasing fleece weight and maintaining micron."
Mr Field utilised advice from independent consultants and took feedback from the buyer for Italian mill, Botto Giuseppe, based in the province of Biella.
"My focus as a wool grower improved with a clear understanding of where I want to go with production targets."
Mr Field arranges forward contracts for a portion of the annual clip and puts the remaining bales through the auction system.
These days, the self-replacing Merino flock on the home property, Benangaroo, produces 420 bales annually of 17.5M wool.
The average fleece weight is 6-6.5kg greasy.
"Our objective is to hold fibre diameter at Benangaroo and use genetics to stack the fleece weight on," Mr Field said.
Mating is all natural, at a ratio of 1.6 per cent for breeding ewes and 2pc for maidens.
After pregnancy scanning, ewes are paddocked-out and grazed according to their in-lamb status - dries or carrying single or multiple lambs.
Lambing starts in late June and extends for six weeks. The mobs are yarded for marking in mid-late August.
The flock weans 110pc of lambs each of year. Weaning depends on the season.
"If grass seed is coming forward, we wean early, in general by mid-October."
At another property, Wyvern, in the Riverina district, productivity has also been focussed on growing wool.
Again, Mr Field is using Hazeldean rams for productivity gains, producing more fleece on a sheep with an increasingly plainer body.
"At Wyvern we breed for fleece weight.
"The more weight we can get on, the better.
"If we shear 110mm fleeces, I'm happy to cop the penalty for length, to be able to get the fleece weight."
The flock produces 1100 bales annually.
"We're aiming to hold fibre diameter at 18.5-19M, with an average fleece weight of 6.5-7kg."
Craig Wilson classes the flock at Benangaroo and Wyvern.
"In the future, we will be incorporating Merino production indexes into our wool enterprises."
