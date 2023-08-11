The retirement of a Qld-based transport operator has created an exceptional opportunity for anyone in the market for premium, well-maintained trucks.
Greg McDonald has spent 43 years in the transport industry and is now retiring.
In 2004 he founded Greg McDonald Transport, based out of Yatala, Qld, with a single T404 SAR Kenworth.
Then in 2006, he acquired a five-truck business and further grew the enterprise into a fleet of 18 trucks by 2020.
Following a strategic sale, Mr McDonald reverted to a single-truck operation, which he has since grown once again.
Mr McDonald's fleet has been meticulously maintained, with all of the trucks purchased brand-new.
"I've been fortunate to have remarkable customers who've been instrumental in our journey, as well as some bloody good drivers who have been the backbone of our success," he said.
"Retiring has been a hard decision. The transport industry has become relentless in its adherence to compliance, with regulatory hurdles that seem to multiply. Jumping through hoops and navigating this has become increasingly difficult and I believe it's time to pass on the torch.
"As I approach retirement, I'm looking forward to travelling and spending more time with my family. It's time for a new chapter."
Ritchie Bros territory manager Rory Mackin said the sale offered a great opportunity for buyers in the market for trucks and trailers.
"Greg has a strong, longstanding reputation in the industry," he said.
"All his trucks and trailers were purchased brand new, and he prides himself on a rigorous maintenance schedule."
Ritchie Bros is managing the complete dispersal through the Australian National Unreserved Auction, scheduled for August 23-24.
The trucks being offered include:
More than 1400 assets have already been consigned to the Australian National Unreserved Auction, with items for sale across the transport, construction, mining, and agricultural industries.
The event will be held exclusively online with those interested in buying urged to register to bid, with bidding opening on August 19. Day one of the auction (August 23) will be dedicated to construction and crushing gear, while day two (August 24) will focus on transportation and agriculture assets.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
