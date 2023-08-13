To continue to build community trust, it is important for the Australian dairy industry to share our sustainability commitments and targets, as well as the actions being taken and areas for improvement.
From September to December 2022, Dairy Australia launched phase one of the industry Dairy Matters campaign, 'Our Dairy Promise'.
This reinforced the industry's promise to protect what matters most to the community, and to the industry - our environment, the health of our families and the wellbeing of our animals.
The multi-media campaign targeted socially conscious consumers known as 'changemakers' and was delivered across television, podcasts, streamed radio, YouTube, social media and digital display advertising.
Marketing strategy manager Glenys Zucco said campaign tracking showed that 25 per cent of the target audience recalled seeing the campaign.
Of this audience, 94pc felt more positive and supportive of the industry, and 92pc felt more positive towards the dairy products.
"Encouragingly, 61pc claimed they would consume more dairy as a result of seeing the campaign. Industry trust has also improved to a high of 76pc," Ms Zucco said.
In April 2023, Dairy Australia launched the second media phase of the campaign across similar channels with the audience broadened to encapsulate the general population with a focus on younger adults.
This decision followed insights from consumer research that showed a closing gap in perceptions and drivers of trust between changemakers and the rest of the population, indicating that the general population is taking on similar attitudes as changemakers.
Influencer activity for phase two of the campaign leveraged the You Ask, We Answer online platform.
This platform is where the general public can submit their questions about dairy to be answered by experts and developed to encourage greater engagement and demonstrate the industry's openness to provide transparent answers to community questions.
A carefully selected group of social media influencers - across food, parenting and the healthy living space - were also engaged to incite conversation with their followers about the Australian dairy industry.
The influencers shared content across Instagram and TikTok, and directly responded to their followers' questions after consultation with Dairy Australia subject matter experts.
Their responses back to the audience highlighted dairy as a nutritious, affordable and sustainable food option, with demonstrated industry transparency and authenticity.
Phase two of the Dairy Matters campaign 'Our Dairy Promise' ran until the end of June 2023, with full results not yet available at time of print. Discover more at dairymatters.com.au.
Article supplied by Dairy Australia
