Internationally renowned soil ecologist Christine Jones says green plant cover and multi species pastures are a must for soil health

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
August 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Plants are critical to building the health of soil.
Internationally renowned soil ecologist, Christine Jones provided a clear vision on how to 'unlock' your soils' productivity at the Soil Biology in Grazing Systems event held at Tocal College, Paterson, NSW.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

