Internationally renowned soil ecologist, Christine Jones provided a clear vision on how to 'unlock' your soils' productivity at the Soil Biology in Grazing Systems event held at Tocal College, Paterson, NSW.
More than 120 people attended the event and they were all keen to hear directly from Dr Jones on how to bring their soils back to life.
She gave them a brief history on our soils post-colonisation saying early explorers wrote about the abundant perennial grasslands and the ability of those grasses to remain green during hot, dry periods.
"The reason for this was the soils were hydrated and contained carbon," she said.
"Today the CSIRO says our soils have between 50 to 80 percent less carbon than before colonisation."
The reason for this dramatic change according to Dr Jones is the fact we have not managed our grazing systems - too many stock and set stocking rates.
To bring our soils back to life we need green plants, no bare earth, a diverse range of plants and an end to chemicals and inorganic fertilisers.
Quoting trials and on-farm experiences from across Australia and the world, Dr Jones was able to list example after example where farmers and research scientists have shown plant diversity and livestock management skills have lifted soil carbon rates and productivity where inorganic methods have totally failed.
South Australian grain grower Sam Schinckel using a 19 way plant mix from seven plant families, with no fertiliser or pesticides achieved a $2500/hectare clear profit in his grain crops.
"By comparison his neighbour's crop failed at the same time costing them hundred of dollars/hectare," Dr Jones said.
The 'cocktail crop' works in part, as Dr Jones explained because of the different plant roots mingling in the soil creating greater productivity and plant resilience.
She said mono-culture was an agriculture disaster and it was time to encourage biological diversity in your soils.
Given the severe frosts experienced across NSW this winter, Dr Jones provided another example of how multi-species pastures increased sugar in plants and made them more frost tolerant.
This time she talked about a South Australian dairy farmer Cam Banks who sowed a four family plant mix on his farm.
The mixed pastures on his property were shown to remain productive even during heavy frosts.
"These pastures increased production by 4-5 litres/head/day because they were grazing on a mixture of species and plants were so healthy," she said.
"Overall the cow herd was healthier, had lower methane emissions and less bloating."
One of the big changes found when cow herds were grazed on multi-species pastures - a minimum four plant families - was the significant increase in fertility.
"This was particularly the case in dairy herds," she said.
She also advised farmers to sow seeds using bio-stimulants and opt for leaf analysis over soil tests.
Her concluding words were do not use high analysis fertilisers.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
