A new silage wrap on the Australian market has become popular with a group of brothers who own dairy farms in southwest Victoria.
Terry Place, his son Grant and Terry's five brothers milk their own herds across several properties in the Camperdown district of south-west Victoria.
Mr Place, his wife, Jo, and their son, Grant, milk 530 cows across a 400-hectare milking platform, off a total 648ha at Pomborneit, Vic.
They also raise young beef cattle for trading and excess dairy heifers for export, and harvest fodder.
Mr and Mrs Place invested in a concrete feedpad and pitted silage for the first time this year.
"We cut 5000 rolls of silage and hay last season," he said.
June 2, 2023, was the first day the cattle were on the feedpad and eating the pitted silage.
"Grant used the tractor to roll out the silage," Terry said.
"He found it easy. I think the feedpad works well."
The feedpad is an economic investment for the farm business. It has a capacity for 600 cows, so it will enable herd expansion, but also serve as a platform for the cows if heavy rainfall makes many of the paddocks unusable.
The decision to install a feedpad has also been a part of their waste management strategy.
"We had to change some of our waste management on the farm," Terry said.
"So we thought we'd do it properly.
"We installed a proper silt trap when we built the feedpad.
"It captures water runoff better; and recycled water that goes through the flood wash system on the pad.
"We can irrigate out of the effluent pond, mixing with spring water."
Another issue they addressed in their waste management strategy was silage wrap.
"We were wasting so much plastic, making and feeding out silage," Terry said.
"We've always used net wrap or string and tube-wrapped with plastic. We looked around at different things."
The six Place brothers share equipment and manpower when it comes to harvesting fodder.
"Some days we have eight or 10 tractors going, harvesting across our properties," Mr Place said.
"It might seem like a lot but it gets the job done. It takes us about three months to harvest all the fodder we all need."
Looking for alternative silage wrap, the brothers have invested in Eco-Net, a net bale wrap produced by Unipak, for its environmental and price points.
Each brother used it extensively as a replacement net wrap in spring 2022, their last harvest season.
"We started using Eco-Net wrap for cost savings," Terry said.
"We think wrapping the plastic onto the other net we were using was a waste of money. The Eco-Net bale wrap is a better cost option for us.
"We've been using it since October last year for making spring and summer silage.
"We're still covering silage with the plastic wrap, so our decision was about how to reduce our input costs as well as environmental impacts.
"The Eco-Net also works well with our balers. Among us all we have a number of John Deere and Massey balers. The Eco-Net bale wrap works well through them all."
Mr Place said pulling off and disposing of the Eco-Net bale wrap was as easy as the previous brand they used.
"It works the same as every other wrap," he said. "Cost-ways, it's better and still does the same job."
He also said the supply chain for purchase and delivery was a positive experience.
"There was no hassle with delivery," he said. "It was there when we needed it."
Australian owned company, Unipak, developed the Eco-Net bale wrap as a solution for agricultural plastic waste.
Managing director Anton Reynolds said the new product was an effort by the company to reduce single-use plastic in the agricultural sector.
"It's made 100 per cent from recycled high density polyethylene (HDPE)," he said.
"The recycled bale net is specially designed to be used with round silage bales."
A big part of the new bale net wrap is the recycled facility of the HDPE.
"By using recycled HDPE to create bale wrap, we're trying to create practical solutions to our environmental responsibility," Mr Reynolds said.
"The application of single-use plastics in farming is extensive.
"Plastic is used to wrap harvested silage, cover crops, bale fodder and other products.
"Tonnes of plastic go into regional Australia each year as crop packaging materials."
Mr Reynolds said farmers wanted manufacturers to provide, where possible, environmentally friendly alternatives to single-use products.
"Traditionally, virgin polymer materials are used to manufacture baling products," he said
"It's been difficult to develop a recycled product to fit the criteria.
"All product standards are guaranteed with Eco-Net. The length and tensile strength are suitable for all-around balers.
"And the entire packaging of Eco-Net - the wrapping material and the core - are made from recycled materials."
The Eco-Net is sold in 4000 metre lengths, and is available in 1.23m and 1.3m widths.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.