Part Goodsell offers highly productive farming country across seven properties

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Part Goodsell aggregation is 1861 hectares of highly productive farming country across seven properties. Picture supplied
The Part Goodsell aggregation is 1861 hectares (4600 acres) of highly productive farming country across seven properties in the Peak Hill/Trundle district in NSW.

