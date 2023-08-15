Part Goodsell offers highly productive farming country across seven properties

The Part Goodsell aggregation is 1861 hectares (4600 acres) of highly productive farming country across seven properties in the Peak Hill/Trundle district in NSW.
Offered by Scott and Janelle Goodsell, the 90 per cent arable aggregation features red loam soils that have benefited from outstanding cropping management systems and programs over an extended period.
The Goodsells are well known for their early adoption of zero tillage, minimum tillage, tramlining, and low impact farming practices. Liquid nutrition applications have also been used to encourage microbial activity.
In addition, long term rotations with legumes, cereals, brassicas and cover crops have also been used to enhance the fertility, physical structure and the biological activity of the soil.
The country, which receives an average annual rainfall of 520mm (20.5 inches) is currently planted with monola, lupins, wheat and barley.
Infrastructure includes 1265 tonnes of silo and grain shed storage, a large concreted machinery shed/workshop, a 36x30m machinery shed, serviceable shearing shed and sheepyards, and 364,000 litres of rainwater storage.
Six of the seven properties that make up the aggregation are adjoining.
Glenora is 245ha (604 acres) with 90 per cent of arable country and a 300t-plus grain shed, and two 22,000L tanks.
East Kybah covers 259ha (640 acres) and is 91pc arable.
South Kybah is 330ha (815 acres) with 93pc arable country.
Tulla (259ha/640 acres) is 86pc arable and has an airstrip, seven 45t fertiliser silos, eight 52t silos, a 33x12m, shed with a concrete floor and power, a 36x30m machinery shed, two 40 foot shipping containers with curved joining roof, nine 22,000L water tanks, and a one bedroom accommodation unit with a carport.
Elesmere (258ha/640 acres) is 88pc arable and has a shearing shed with sheep yards, a 22,000L water tank, four 40t silos, a 60t silo, a 30t silo, two machinery sheds, a recently renovated four bedroom house with a garage and a 100,000L water tank.
Westfield (256ha/632 acres) is 88pc arable and has a navigation tower.
The stand-alone property Myola covers 259ha (640 acres) and is 77pc arable. Myola has an old cottage and garage, a 40t silo and a creek frontage.
The thoughtfully laid out, large cropping blocks are designed for efficient paddock management and have wide, well maintained internal roads for road trains and to facilitate silo bag storage.
The well-established tree lined shelter belts add to both the productivity and aesthetics of the aggregation, helping to reduce the impact of wind and to provide corridors for native flora and fauna.
The majority of blocks also have ring lock and barb external fencing that is in good condition.
The Part Goodsell aggregation will be auctioned in four parcels by Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co in Forbes on September 20, if not sold prior.
Contact Gavan Coote, 0498 153 300, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co, Forbes.
