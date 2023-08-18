Keep an eye out for struggling stock heading into spring.
This is the advice from Hope Semmler, who says wet conditions in some areas are causing issues in flocks.
Dr Semmler has been a vet at the Deniliquin Veterinary Clinic for five years.
She covers the region around Deniliquin, including up to Hay and across the the Victorian border, dealing with animals large and small, but sheep are a big interest.
She also does ovine brucellosis and Johnes testing programs for studs.
In many regions, late rain has meant there is some green feed coming through in the second half of winter.
One issue she is commonly seeing near lambing is down ewes, where heavily pregnant or recently lambed ewes are lying down and unable to stand back up.
"One of the major things causing this is pregnancy toxemia, which is caused by low energy (glucose) in the blood. It can be life threatening," she said. "The producer might see a ewe that is lying down, and it can be hard to differentiate whether it is pregnancy toxemia or low calcium or magnesium.
"If you are seeing this, it is good to have some supplements on hand. If you see a down ewe, the first step is to give them an injectable supplement, like a four-in-one, which contains glucose, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Because it is hard to tell if it is preg tox or low calcium, you are best just to treat them all and cover your bases."
She said if it was low glucose, the ewe would need to be given an additional oral form of glucose such as Ketol.
"We want to hit them with those pretty hard to begin with," she said. "If you're not getting a response or you are getting multiple down ewes, you could call your vet to check there's nothing else going on."
Foot issues have also been popping up.
"With the wet, we're seeing some foot abscesses in heavy ewes," she said. "We are starting to get some dense green pastures, and with heavy ewes there might be foot abscesses, foot scald or footrot.
"It's important to be on your toes and look for lame sheep, particularly rams and heavy sheep. Throughout the year, you can manage body condition score, and if you've got drier paddocks you can put them in areas where they can get up out of the water.
"Standing them in a zinc sulphate footbath may help to dry out feet, and can assist to heal them. Your local vet may be able to prescribe some medication in the severe cases."
Worms are another big issue for producers.
"Internal parasites are one of the most significant costs to the Australian sheep industry," she said. "Last year there were a lot of sheep that died of worms, particularly lambs. Even the lambs that survived these heavy burdens just didn't thrive."
With green feed coming up heading into spring, it is important to keep it in mind.
"Look for any animals that are scouring, lethargic or have a low body condition score," she said. "Every farm is really different, and a big problem we are having is resistance to drenches. There are two parts to controlling worms - one is grazing management, the other is actual drenches. It is important to use them in combination."
She said it was important to rotate drenches.
"We recommend you use short-acting, multiple-active drenches. Every drench has a different active ingredient in it, and depending on your farm and what worms you have, they are going to have a different resistance. So we can combat that by using multiple-active ingredient drenches," she said.
"One thing I really like to drive home is faecal egg counts. It will show you what your worm burden is, and you can decide if you actually need to drench. We want to keep our drenches effective for our long-term benefit."
She said the Worm Boss website was a great place to look for worm information.
Coming up to ram sale season, Dr Semmler is urging producers to keep brucellosis in mind.
"When buying rams, you need to look at whether the seller is brucellosis accredited or testing regularly."
Doing pre-joining ram checks is an important step.
"You want to do the checks three months out from joining, because if there is something going on with a ram, it can take six weeks for their sperm to be normal again."
She said producers can perform these checks themselves or ask their vet.
"We look for the four Ts - teeth, testes, tossle and toes," she said. "Some of these things you can't see from afar. If you aren't checking their testes you aren't going to be picking up lumps."
Dr Semmler said producers should consider pain relief options at lambmarking.
"It is a stressful time for the lambs, and if you can get them feeling better and back on mum sooner, they are going to do better in the long term. One option is oral or injection pain relief that can be given prior to marking.
"There are also local anaesthetics that can be injected into the tail or the testes causing them to be numb. Have a chat with your local vet about the best options. It's a pretty simple process if you pick the best product for you."
