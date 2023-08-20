It's a heartening thing to see Merino producers from properties right across the New England in the shearing shed together.
Some are inspecting the wool, some are penning up, others have even picked up a handpiece and are shearing a few head.
And this is what the Northern Tablelands wether trial is all about - learning and helping each other to produce better sheep.
For Max Newsome, Local Land Services (LLS) land services officer - livestock, it is a fantastic opportunity for Merino producers.
The wether trial has been running for more than 40 years, and the latest trial is in full swing. Mr Newsome said the 240 wethers in the current trial had been randomly selected from 24 properties in the region.
"The wethers are tested for their wool quality, body weight and growth rates. The aim of the trial is to identify the most efficient and productive wethers that can produce high-quality wool and meat," he said.
The wethers were randomly selected in 2021 and will be grazed together for three years. They will be shorn three times during the trial. The first shearing took place in December 2022.
He said they would be shorn each December, and then processed shortly after the final shearing, with their carcase data to be compiled before February 2025.
He said the wet conditions last winter and spring proved challenging.
"The performance and growth of the wethers were affected, with feed availability being plentiful throughout the season," he said. "The wet, cool winter and spring had a slight negative effect on body condition. Worm testing was conducted on a regular basis, and mob-based treatment was used once maximum thresholds were reached. The wethers were weighed pre-shearing and averaged 60.8 kilograms, with a range from 39 to 77.5kg."
He said the shearing was a great time for the producers.
"They are so engaged and involved. They help run the floor in the shearing shed and out the back penning up. Some of them even jump on the shears from time to time," he said. "It's a chance for them to come and see how their fleeces stack up."
He said the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) rolling average price and discounts were used to value fleeces.
"Individual fleece data on micron, CV, yield, body weight, bin line, type, length, strength, and fleece weight are collected, and all contribute to fleece valuation. The fleeces are also valued on the day by the classers using the current market valuation."
He said over the years the trial had changed.
"Initially, the trial was held in various locations across the New England region. However, in 1998, the trial was moved to the Glen Innes Agricultural Research and Advisory Station, where it is still held today. One of the other changes coming from the trial is the evaluation of wethers on a dollar per dry sheep equivalent (DSE)."
He said wool quality and quantity was the main focus for the trial initially.
"In recent years, the trial has also included meat production as a key factor. The wethers are now weighed before and after the trial, and their carcase value is evaluated to determine their suitability for both wool and meat production.
"It's an important benchmarking event for sheep producers in the New England. It provides valuable information on the best wethers for wool and meat production, and helps to improve the overall genetic potential of the sheep industry in the region."
