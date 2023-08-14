Farm Online
US group R-CALF petitions congress to restrict Aussie lamb imports

By Shan Goodwin
August 14 2023 - 11:30am
Aussie lamb is racking up too big a share of the US market, ranchers say. They want their government to slap heavy tariffs on Australian and NZ imports.
SHEEPMEAT producers have urged a United States farmer lobby group attempting to have Australian and New Zealand imports hit with heavy tariffs to work with them to grow demand for lamb in their country.

