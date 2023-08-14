Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Upgrades help make harvesting easier for NSW contracting business

Updated August 14 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW farmer and contractor Lachie Finlay with Primary Sales territory and sales manager for NSW and QLD Warrick Finlay. Picture supplied
NSW farmer and contractor Lachie Finlay with Primary Sales territory and sales manager for NSW and QLD Warrick Finlay. Picture supplied

For harvesting contractor and sixth generation farmer, Lachie Finlay, from Mullaley NSW, embracing cutting-edge machinery has elevated his farming operations to new heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.