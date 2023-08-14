Farm Online
Cattle on feed numbers jump

August 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Cattle on feed numbers second highest on record
Australia's latest feedlot survey results show numbers of cattle on feed rising by 8.5 per cent to 1,256,832 head in the June quarter.

