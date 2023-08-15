Farm Online
ALMTech's microwave breakthrough paying off at DBC

August 15 2023 - 10:00am
The new handheld device that draws on microwave technology to measure the fat depth of lamb. Picture ALMTech.
A handheld device using microwave technology to measure the fat depth of lamb is improving the accuracy of carcase measurement and helping meat processors address labour shortages in the sector.

