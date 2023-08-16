Storm season likely to be late

The Pacific Ocean sea surface temperature patterns continue to display typical El Nino conditions with above average temperatures extending from the eastern equatorial Pacific, into the central Pacific Ocean but persistent warm water across the western Pacific Ocean is resulting in the atmospheric response being further delayed and this has resulted in the Australian Bureau of Meteorology holding off on a full blown El Nino for the time being.
By October, moisture traditionally begins to make a return to eastern Australia but in El Nino years this is often delayed. As such, a later start to the traditional thunderstorm season is likely and this will provide a window of increased fire risks as conditions begin to warm up in October and November especially.
The conditions in the northern hemisphere continue to receive considerable publicity. As mentioned previously, the weather patterns in the hemispheres operate fairly separately and the extreme temperatures experienced in parts of the northern hemisphere in recent months will not necessarily be a guide to what might happen in our coming summer. In addition, the extreme heat only affected parts of the northern hemisphere at different times in recent months - the heat was more extreme in the south west United States, southern Europe and China. In the UK and Scandinavia, for example, summer temperatures have been much lower.
Nevertheless, the likelihood of an El Nino developing in our region is likely to see higher temperatures overall, especially daytime temperatures, and below average rainfall in the eastern states - both of which will act to increase fire dangers in late spring and early summer.
To our west, the Indian Ocean, however, continues to show signs that the Indian Ocean Dipole will move into the "positive". This would also reduce potential for rainfall in south east Australia in the coming months but this trend, although forecast by most models, seems reluctant to develop just yet. This feature will need to be closely monitored.
To the south, the Southern Annular Mode has returned to neutral. Hopefully this could reduce the effect of late season westerlies which bring an increase in fire dangers in eastern NSW and southern Queensland.
So in summary, it looks likely that an El Nino will fully develop shortly resulting in a decrease in rainfall in coming months except in Victoria and an increase in temperatures from early spring. Both these effects are likely to not be as severe as they have been for the northern hemisphere in recent times.
