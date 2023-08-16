Storm season likely to be late

The conditions in the northern hemisphere continue to receive considerable publicity. As mentioned previously, the weather patterns in the hemispheres operate fairly separately and the extreme temperatures experienced in parts of the northern hemisphere in recent months will not necessarily be a guide to what might happen in our coming summer. In addition, the extreme heat only affected parts of the northern hemisphere at different times in recent months - the heat was more extreme in the south west United States, southern Europe and China. In the UK and Scandinavia, for example, summer temperatures have been much lower.