Higher temperatures and below average rainfall on horizon for eastern states

By Don White, Weatherwatch
August 16 2023 - 11:00am
Storm season likely to be late
The Pacific Ocean sea surface temperature patterns continue to display typical El Nino conditions with above average temperatures extending from the eastern equatorial Pacific, into the central Pacific Ocean but persistent warm water across the western Pacific Ocean is resulting in the atmospheric response being further delayed and this has resulted in the Australian Bureau of Meteorology holding off on a full blown El Nino for the time being.

