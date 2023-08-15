Farm Online
National deer action plan released to help agriculture and farmers

By Liv Casben
August 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Feral deer are estimated to cost Australian agriculture about $70 million a year. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Feral deer are invading a sheep farm on the outskirts of Cooma in NSW, where landholders are battling to stop the four-legged pests from encroaching.

