Specialist rural property company LAWD has continued its strategic expansion with the inclusion of McCulloch Agencies to its business from September 1.
It includes McCulloch's offices at Tamworth, Quirindi, Singleton and Wauchope on the NSW Mid North Coast.
Daniel McCulloch has been made a LAWD shareholder and LAWD's senior director of agribusiness transactions.
LAWD chief executive Enda Foley said McCulloch Agencies' team of 11 property specialists and support staff had joined LAWD.
In Sydney, the existing McCulloch Agencies office will relocate to the LAWD office on Market Street.
The sale does not include the McCulloch Agencies' livestock business, which will remain under the McCulloch Agencies banner, headed up by Karina McCulloch with their existing livestock team.
In other real estate agency news, CBRE has announced John Harrison and Angus Shaw will take on new Pacific agribusiness leadership roles.
Mr Harrison will head CBRE's Agribusiness Capital Market team while Mr Shaw has been appointed to lead CBRE's Agribusiness Valuation and Advisory Services team after an extensive real estate advisory career spanning two decades.
Meanwhile, LAWD revealed the McCulloch Agencies deal was a year in the making.
McCulloch Agencies was established in 2019 by Daniel and Karina McCulloch who, over the past four years, have built a strong foothold in the NSW agricultural property market.
"There is a clear alignment of values between LAWD and McCulloch Agencies, and a shared belief in how to do business," Mr Foley said.
"The McCulloch team includes early- and mid-career professionals with well-established reputations who will support LAWD's future leadership, and we're delighted to welcome these talented property professionals to a group that will reach 100 people in the next six months."
LAWD has existing offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Katherine in the Northern Territory, and Brunswick in Western Australia.
"While LAWD currently operates predominantly within agribusiness and development transactions and valuations, the inclusion of residential and lifestyle as part of this deal supports our existing residential work in regional NSW, the NT and Western Australia, particularly as we focus on new but adjacent service lines for the business," Mr Foley said.
Mr McCulloch said the deal would bring McCulloch Agencies into a fast-growing, nationally recognised brand with established links to institutional investment and international buyers.
"Our primary focus is achieving industry-best results for new and existing clients," Mr McCulloch said.
"From my personal perspective, I am delighted to become a LAWD shareholder and senior director but will continue to collaborate with Karina in the strategic oversight of McCulloch Agencies' livestock work - I will most certainly still be around the saleyards."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
