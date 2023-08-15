Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Rural property agency boosts NSW presence with with McCulloch Agencies' deal

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas (from left), with newly appointed LAWD senior director (agribusiness transactions) Daniel McCulloch and LAWD chief executive officer, Enda Foley
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas (from left), with newly appointed LAWD senior director (agribusiness transactions) Daniel McCulloch and LAWD chief executive officer, Enda Foley

Specialist rural property company LAWD has continued its strategic expansion with the inclusion of McCulloch Agencies to its business from September 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.