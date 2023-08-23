Leading Australian data capture drone manufacturer and solutions provider Carbonix have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hitachi Vantara, a global leader in providing intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems and digital expertise.
With Hitachi Vantara taking delivery of a Volanti - Carbonix's advanced all-electric fixed-wing uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) - the strategic partnership aims to leverage its capabilities to provide imaging data for agriculture, mining sustainability and rehabilitation projects, as well as image-based infrastructure initiatives.
Hitachi Vantara will also integrate Carbonix platforms into its data analytics capabilities, aiming to enhance the actionable insights derived from the UAV-captured images. Together, the two companies will further explore opportunities to leverage the unique capabilities of the Volanti UAV.
This collaboration between Carbonix and Hitachi Vantara builds upon a five-year working relationship, during which they have collaborated on multiple projects catering to customers like Meat & Livestock Australia. Notably, their joint efforts have contributed to the development and assessment of UAV-supported technologies and data capture for extensive beef production in northern Australia.
Volanti, with its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities and two-hour plus flight time, has proven ideal for infrastructure inspections, paddock surveys of pasture biomass, and animal counting.
Carbonix CEO Philip van der Burg said the relationship with Hitachi Vitara continues to go from strength to strength.
"We are thrilled to continue our work with Hitachi Vantara, a company that shares our key values of enabling cost-effective data acquisition and insights while reducing environmental impact and operational risk to personnel," he said.
Hitachi Vantara senior director Owen Keates said Industry 4.0, and digital transformation in general, is driven by sensors and connectivity.
"An advanced UAV such as the Volanti takes "sensing" to a new level, providing a platform that can support sophisticated imaging equipment across a variety of applications to provide actionable insights," he said.
"We are looking forward to exploring new frontiers in IoT with Carbonix."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.