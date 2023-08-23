Farm Online
IoT projects supported through new partnership

August 23 2023 - 10:51am
Hitachi Vantara senior director Owen Keates announcing a new partnership with Carbonix founder Dario Valenza. Picture supplied
Leading Australian data capture drone manufacturer and solutions provider Carbonix have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hitachi Vantara, a global leader in providing intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems and digital expertise.

