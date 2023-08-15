Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

IoT projects supported through new partnership

Updated August 28 2023 - 2:36pm, first published August 15 2023 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hitachi Vantara senior director Owen Keates announcing a new partnership with Carbonix founder Dario Valenza. Picture supplied
Hitachi Vantara senior director Owen Keates announcing a new partnership with Carbonix founder Dario Valenza. Picture supplied

Australian data capture drone manufacturer and solutions provider Carbonix has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hitachi Vantara, a global leader in providing intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems and digital expertise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.