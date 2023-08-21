With a strong belief in the future of the Merino industry, Rob Diener and his family are here to stay.
The Queensland wool grower, his wife, Anna, and three children, operate their sheep, cattle and goat operation in the Longreach district, and are realistic about life in the industry.
Whilst commodity prices are down at present, Mr Diener is not going anywhere, running a total of 14,000 sheep and lambs on a combined 27,125 hectares over two properties, Waroona and Bellfield.
"A lot of people are getting out of Merinos due to the work, rising input costs and labour shortages, but we will stay where we are, producing a good quality product which processors are keen to buy," he said.
Their country is a mix of mitchell grass, open plains and boree and gidgee country,
Purchasing the properties in 2019, with approximately 4000 Merino sheep, Mr Diener is no stranger to the Merino game, growing up on his grandparents' sheep station in the Broken Hill region of New South Wales.
"I was supposed to take over my family property but that all fell through, and we only bought the properties up here four years ago however it has been a steep learning curve," he said.
"When I left school I went away from the sheep and focused more on cattle. My wife Anna has never had anything to do with sheep until we bought Waroona four years ago."
Today they run 6000 Merino ewes, and Mr Diener said they had been fortunate to have a wonderful mentor in Elders Merino production specialist, Duncan Ferguson, at Barcaldine.
"Duncan has been both a wealth of information and knowledge. He has definitely been a huge contributor to us being able to improve our flock genetics quickly," he said.
"He helps us select our rams from Wilgunya Merino stud, and classes our hoggets."
The family-run operation consists of the Diener's three children Jake, 20, who is doing a boilermaker apprenticeship in Barcaldine but comes home on weekends to help out; Lauren,13, who is away at boarding school at Fairholme in Toowoomba so only gets to help on school holidays; and Clay, 9, who is still at home and helps out after school and weekends/holidays.
The Dieners appreciate that their Merinos produce both wool and meat, providing them two different income streams at different times of the year.
"This is great for cash flow and it also spreads our risk in that if the wool market is down the meat market may still be OK and vice versa," Mrs Diener said.
"The Merino also suits our type of country and they can handle this climate," she said.
We would like to become one of the top wool producers in Queensland and be known for having high quality sheep.- Rob and Anna Diener, Longreach
When the family purchased Waroona and Bellfield, rams from Max and Ben Wilson's Wilgunya Merino stud at Dirranbandi were being used.
"We have continued to buy all our rams from Wilgunya, and are happy to continue using that bloodline as we could see the quality of the wool and the returns we were getting for the wool," Mr Diener said.
"The bloodline produces sheep that suits our conditions and they are a nice big-framed sheep which has the ability to carry a lot of wool," he said.
"We aim for a finer micron wool and buy our rams with between 18-19 per cent micron, which over our ewes are producing fleece wool in the mid-18 micron. The ewes fertility is also very good.
"What we look for in a ram is the overall frame of the animal, how he stands and holds himself. It's important that he has no feet problems, a good Micron and comfort factor, and the quality of the wool, such as colour/crimp/nice loose pink skin and obviously no black markings."
Mr Diener said they classed out 25 to 28pc of every year's hoggets, both ewes and wethers.
"This helps us to ensure that any animal that has traits that we don't want can not breed on into the flock," he said.
"We join at the beginning of December, shear in February, scan ewes in April, lamb mark in July and wean and crutch in October."
Mr Diener said they aimed to market their finer micron wool into European markets.
"We sell our wethers to meat processors, and CFA and classed out ewes are aimed for restockers/fat lamb producers or meat processors," he said.
"We want to continue to improve our genetics of our flock which will hopefully see us producing a consistently high quality product for both wool and meat production.
"We would like to become one of the top wool producers in Queensland and be known for having high quality sheep.
"It would also be nice if we could retire and see the kids take over."
Mrs Diener believes it is a wonderful lifestyle.
"It is lovely to see when all the newborn lambs are dropping especially the twins and triplets," she said.
"It is also very rewarding to see your wool bales loaded on a road train leaving the woolshed."
As well as their Merino flock, the Dieners also run approximately 5500 rangeland/boer goats, using the goats for both another form of income as well as helping with the control of regrowth.
"We sell the billies and older nannies twice a year, usually May and November, and we also run 600-800 trade heifers depending on the season. We usually buy these at around 250 kilograms and once we get them up to joining weight (310kg) we join them with Angus bulls and then sell them PTIC," Mr Diener said.
