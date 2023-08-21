Farm Online
Longreach wool growers are realistic about the Merino industry

By Linda Mantova
August 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Anna and Rob Diener run 6000 Merino ewes on their family's 27,125-hectare aggregation, Waroona and Bellfield, at Longreach, Queensland, and have a strong belief in the future of the Merino industry. Picture supplied
With a strong belief in the future of the Merino industry, Rob Diener and his family are here to stay.

