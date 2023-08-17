The value of a good working dog has been further highlighted in recent times, with record prices for both Kelpies and Border Collies achieved.
Records tumbled at the Ray White Livestock Working Dog sale in Rockhampton in April, when $33,000 was paid for a Border Collie, and with good staff hard to find, sheep and wool producers are relying even more heavily on working dogs to fill the void left by a worker shortage in the bush.
Darling Downs Kelpie breeders, Catherine and Karl Hinshelwood, Glendon Kelpie stud, at Clifton, say the demand for dogs in the Merino industry has doubled in recent times.
You can't put a value on these faithful dogs, all they want to do is please their owners, working hard for them seven days a week, 365 days a year- Karl Hinshelwood, Glendon Kelpie Stud, Clifton, Qld
"With an increasing number of working dog auctions all around Australia, the top prices for Kelpies is regularly bringing over $25,000," Mr Hinshelwood said.
He said it was great to see the value of good well trained Kelpies being realised, with the record price for an Australian working dog being paid for a 20-month old Kelpie from Capree stud in central NSW last year, selling for $49,000.
"You can't put a value on these faithful dogs, all they want to do is please their owners, working hard for them seven days a week, 365 days a year."
Having sold his Kelpies to Iceland, Germany and the United States, Mr Hinshelwood believes in breeding a "thinking" dog.
He has had sheepdogs for the past 60 years, and has owned Glendon Kelpies for the past 50 years, however feels the "natural" dog has been bred out of a lot of working dogs today.
"Too many modern day dogs only move when they are told - you have to direct their every move," he said.
"In a heavily timbered paddock with a thousand head of sheep, when you cast a dog out they have to have a natural ability to know what to do, as you may not see them for half an hour."
The Hinshelwood's operate their stud from their 65 hectare property at Clifton, and they are intent on keeping the natural dog in their Kelpies.
Mr Hinshelwood doesn't believe he is any different to other sheep dog breeder in Australia.
"I breed a percentage of real good dogs, and a percentage of some not so good ones. It's the same with horse breeding etc," he said.
Mr Hinshelwood recalls buying his first Kelpie from Port Patrick stud at Manila in New South Wales, and describes him as the "smartest Kelpie I ever owned".
His neighbour at Cecil Plains at the time, Don Jewel, owned Glendon Kelpie Stud, and after Mr Jewel's passing, Mr Hinshelwood was offered the stud by his widow.
"There was about ten dogs in the stud, and one dog, Glendon Glen, was on loan to a bloke in NSW," Mr Hinshelwood recalls.
"He was a great trial dog and had many wins and places, and he turned out to be a good sire and produce some very good pups," he said.
Mr Hinshelwood started dog trialling himself about 40 years ago, and took part in his first ever event at the Jondaryan Woolshed, where he has competed on several occasions since.
"I got disqualified at my first dog trial, as I didn't fully understand the rules," he said.
"I'm not what you call a top trialler. I breed my dogs more for station work. The Border Collie is the king of the three sheep trial."
Today, his dogs command up to $6000 each, and have been sold as far away as Iceland to work reindeers, and Cobar to round up feral goats.
He has progeny from a past Australian Yard Dog Champion, Bonong Buster, and Glendon Stud has introduced some very impressive and well known Kelpie bloodlines over the years, including Bonong, Karrawarra, Koomalah, Rockybar, Gwydir, and Karana.
Having sat on the Board of the Working Kelpie Council of Australia, and the Queensland Working Sheep Dog Association, Mr Hinshelwood is winding down from his commitments, however continues to be a member of those associations, as well as the Queensland Working Cattle Dog Association and the NSW Yard Dog Association.
The Hinshelwood's are also members of the Southern Downs Working Stock Dog Club, formed to help newcomers to the game, and have hosted several days at their Clifton property. They are also members of the newly formed Queensland Yard and Utility Association, as well as the Queensland Working Cattle Dog Association.
In his younger days, working as a shearer for Grazcos in NSW, Mr Hinshelwood lived out of a caravan for ten years, travelling throughout Australia between shearing jobs,
"I worked in a team of 15 shearers at the famous 56 stand shed at Isis Downs. I also travelled across to Western Australia shearing with three mates. That was a pretty wild trip."
He recalls his days as a shearer as some of the most enjoyable times in his life.
He has since owned properties at Coonabarabran, Inverell and Cecil Plains, before moving to Cabarlah and then settling down at Clifton.
After a heart scare a few years ago, Mr Hinshelwood sold all his cattle, downsized from 162ha to 65ha, and bought more sheep.
About 12 years ago, he decided he needed his own shearing shed, and set to single handedly building a single stand shed entirely out of old timber and corrugated iron that he had on his place.
Running about 130 Merino and crossbred sheep, Mr Hinshelwood shears his own sheep and does his own wool classing, and with the shed finished he is proud of his latest work.
