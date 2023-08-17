Farm Online
Hinshelwood's know the value of a top working dog

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
August 18 2023 - 6:00am
Karl Hinshelwood with Betsy and Wally in the door of his new single stand shearing shed, which he built on his Clifton property. Picture by Linda Mantova
The value of a good working dog has been further highlighted in recent times, with record prices for both Kelpies and Border Collies achieved.

