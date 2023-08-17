A 'handy" dog is more valuable than any person, when it comes to working sheep, according to fifth generation Merino wool producer, Alastair Costello.
Alastair, and his parents, Kim and Andrew, operate their 2024 hectare sheep and cattle property, Gradenfloe, at Thanes Creek, west of Warwick, and place great importance on a team of good working dogs.
Running 600 breeding ewes as well as 200 unjoined maiden ewes, the Costello family has been breeding Merinos on their Southern Downs property for more than 100 years.
Andrew Costello said his father, Tim, always had a team of top working dogs, and the practise has continued.
"We've always had a Kelpie/Collie cross, and we've bred most of the dogs that we currently use," he said.
With multiple shearings annually, Andrew said his dogs were essential during this busy time.
With a current team of five working dogs, Prince, Ben, Bridget, Daisy-Mae, and Banjo, Alastair believes his dogs are paramount to the success of their Merino enterprise.
"You get sheep that you just can't move, especially in the yards, and you wouldn't be able to move them without a good dog," he said.
When the Costello's are doing any yard work, mustering, penning up for crutching etc, that's when their dogs come into their own.
"When we are doing any sheep work, we use the dogs and the four wheel motorbike. It's very hard to quantify what they are worth, but you can drench 800 sheep with just you and your dog. It's very cost effective," Alastair said.
