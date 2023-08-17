The family ties are strong at Terrick Merino stud.
With three sons home and all playing an important role in the family operation, parents' Hume and Diane Turnbull are justly proud of their legacy to the Merino industry.
It makes it rewarding to produce our product which is clean and green. The Merino's are thriving in this environment and the current season- Christopher Turnbull, Terrick Merino stud, Tambo, Qld
Andrew and Richard have both returned home within the past four years to join Christopher working on their family's western Queensland sheep station, Lansdowne, and confidence is running high out Tambo way.
Totalling 66,400 hectares, Lansdowne is home to both the established and highly-regarded, Lansdowne Merino and Poll Merino studs, as well as the Terrick Merino stud, purchased in March last year from Rick and Jenny Keogh, along with 2000 stud ewes and 500 stud rams.
Renowned as one of Queensland's most iconic woolgrowing empires, the Turnbull family have a long history in the sheep industry dating back more than a century and each possess a strong bond with the land.
Trading as The Lansdowne Pastoral Company, station manager, Christopher Turnbull said the Lansdowne stud was 139 years old, established in 1884, and the Terrick Merino stud was celebrating 127 years in operation this year, so both were deeply entrenched in sheep breeding circles.
Running up to 35,000 sheep at any one time, Mr Turnbull said they currently ran 18,000 breeding ewes across their three flocks.
"It makes it rewarding to produce our product which is clean and green. The Merino's are thriving in this environment and the current season," he said.
Mr Turnbull said it was wonderful to see his older brother, Richard, and wife, Jessica, move back from the city to the west this year, and the benefit of all brothers being raised on the property created a background of good sheep skill and know how.
"The decision to leave the city was due to wanting to give his children, Jack and Bella, an upbringing in the bush like he had," he said.
"My youngest brother, Andrew, his partner, Brittany, and son, Kane, returned to Lansdowne two and a half years ago. We all agree living and working in such a unique part of Australia as Lansdowne is something we are extremely grateful for."
Receiving 287 millimetres of rain since January, the season is one of the best in recent years for the Turnbull family. They are looking forward to their annual Terrick Merino ram sale being held at the Blackall showgrounds on Friday, August 29.
"The rams have grown extremely well with plenty of rain in the beginning of this year and 537mm has fallen from July 2022 to June 2023. Recent falls in winter are keeping the pasture fresh and palatable," Mr Turnbull said.
"The 100 specially selected sale rams to be auctioned this year have some of the highest fleece weights and best body condition seen in the past two decades.
"Terrick has traditionally produced a 20 micron wool. This year's results due to change of environment have produced a finer fleece.
"They averaged a fleece weight of 3.2 kilograms of greasy wool over four and a half months of growth with a fibre diameter of 19.1 microns. Also, the average body weight of the drop was 66.2kg at 15 months old with no substitution or feed - only paddock reared and grass fed."
Mr Turnbull described Tambo's country around Lansdowne as "treeless undulating downs".
"The predominant pasture species are mitchell and buffel grass growing on black (cracking clay) soil, which is highly suitable for Merinos," he said.
As well as their upcoming Terrick ram sale, Mr Turnbull said they would also be taking Lansdowne stud rams to display at the Westech Field Days at Barcaldine, the week following their sale on September 5 and 6.
With lots of improvements and work happening across the expansive network of fences, pipelines and buildings, four full time staff at Lansdowne will be kept busy during the ram selling season. Lansdowne is also fully protected from wild dogs with exclusion fencing and has been since 2015.
Mr Turnbull said his family were fully committed to the sheep and wool industry and would continue to work hard towards taking the stud into the future through innovation and adoption of best practice management.
"There's a lot of talk about the industry, and wool prices being down, but a lot of families are moving back west and into sheep. There is an air of confidence from the younger generations in the industry. We've been here for a long time, 130 years plus, and we will continue breeding Merino rams for our clients out west. We believe that across a 10 year average, a self-replacing Merino flock will out do meat sheep, cattle and goats for returns in the western Queensland environment."
Mr Turnbull said Terrick Merinos continued to refine the stud's base genetics using the latest scientific tools combined with practical sheep breeding knowledge, and these tools enabled stringent genetic scrutiny.
"Sourcing genetics that will compliment and strengthen the stud's base is important to enable continuous improvement," he said.
"A selection of the rams offered in this year's sale team were produced through artificial insemination. They are specially selected for genetic gains in meat and wool traits which are the main profit drivers. This coupled with a hardy animal that cannot only survive, but thrive, in what can sometimes be a harsh environment of western Queensland. With Merinos you get two bites at the cheery. Having a dual income stream is integral to success in a tight season without the need to go off-farm looking for work."
Ag Features and Special Publications
