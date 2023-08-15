Farm Online
Case IH iconic Farmall could be yours in free competition

Updated August 15 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:40pm
Case IH ANZ product manager for mid horsepower and compact tractors Seamus McCarthy pictured with a tractor worth $45,000, which is being given away as part of the Farmall 100 year celebrations. Picture by Paula Thompson
Case IH's iconic Farmall has notched up its 100 year anniversary and as part of the celebrations one lucky person has the chance to win a 60B CAB tractor.

