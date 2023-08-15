Case IH's iconic Farmall has notched up its 100 year anniversary and as part of the celebrations one lucky person has the chance to win a 60B CAB tractor.
The prize is valued at a massive $45,000 and the competition is free to enter.
Case IH Australia/New Zealand product manager for mid horsepower and compact tractors Seamus McCarthy said it was an exceptional opportunity for one lucky winner.
"The tractor giveaway initiative is part of the Farmall 100 year celebrations," he said.
"As part of the anniversary we decided to gift a Farmall 60B tractor to one lucky recipient."
Mr McCarthy urged visitors to upcoming NSW agriultural events AgQuip and the Henty Machinery Field Days to look for the Case IH display for their opportunity to enter.
For anyone not attending these agricultural events, entries can be made online at www.agtrader.com.au/caseihtractorgiveaway.
"The reason we selected the 60B for the competition is that it's one of the most popular Farmall products," Mr McCarthy said.
"It's something that will be not only valuable but also useful for the prospective owner.
"To enter is as easy as just putting your name down."
Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett said with the Farmall being such an iconic part of the company's line-up, it was important to mark its 100-year anniversary.
"This tractor really changed the face of global agriculture when it was launched in 1923 and has continued to evolve over the past 100 years to meet the demands and expectations of farmers here, and around the world," he said.
The company marked the Farmall's anniversary in great style recently, with 110 of the tractors travelling 3.2 kilometres around the trotting track at the Inverell Showground in NSW, and in the process setting a new Guinness World Records title for the largest ever parade of Farmall tractors.
Tractors from the 1930s right up to current model Farmalls came together to break the world record.
Case IH's Farmall 60B CAB tractor is the heavyweight of the company's lifestyle range.
Its turbocharged engine delivers effortless power and an array of impressive features such as two sets of hydraulic remotes and three-speed PTO fitted as standard.
