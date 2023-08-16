Sales slump as shoppers look beyond fake beef's Beyond Meat

The plant-based meat bubble may have burst, or at least has seriously deflated, for the vegan movement's one-time poster boy, Beyond Meat.
The much-promoted US-based fake meat maker, which uses grain and vegetable protein to imitate burgers and other meat products, suffered a 30 per cent fall in sales in the past year.
It has also posted a second quarter net loss of about $82.6 million (US$53.5m), although the result was better than the loss of about $150m for the same period last year.
Beyond Meat, which supplies retailers, including Coles and Woolworths in Australia and global fast food chains McDonald's and KFC, attributed its continuing poor financial results to shrinking consumer spending and health-related perceptions associated with the plant-based meat category.
Inflation and tighter global economic conditions have diverted shoppers to cheaper, back to basics, food options.
At the same time, according to the US Food Industry Association's Food Marketing Institute, the proportion of American consumers who believed plant-based meats were healthy slipped from 50pc to 38pc between 2020 and 2022.
In Britain a recent survey of 1000 consumers by vegan food business, Strong Roots, reportedly found that while 61pc of respondents were eating more plant-based food, about 40pc were reducing or eliminating fake meat from their diets.
About 47pc of those said taste was behind their decision, while 36pc cited artificial additives and another 36pc were uncomfortable with the processed nature of imitation meat lines.
Also out of favour is Beyond Meat's share price, which debuted on New York's Nasdaq stock exchange in 2019 at $US25, then shot up to $US230 a share soon after, to be now worth only about $US13.
The Californian company's public listing was backed by seven investment banks and was 30 times oversubscribed, despite having made notable losses in the year prior to the float.
In response to public perceptions about its products being overly processed and unhealthy, Beyond Meat will launch advertising campaigns to highlight what the company insists are healthy benefits in its processed products.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
