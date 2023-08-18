Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 18 2023 - 2:30pm
Treasury Wine Estates is expanding its Chinese-made wine production. File photo.
While Australian winemakers continue to cool their heels hoping for 200 per cent tariff barriers to the Chinese market to come down soon, the Penfolds brand has launched a second line from its China-made initiative.

