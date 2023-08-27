Richmond Park is 397 hectares (980 acres) of top quality Western Downs farming country.
Offered by Bob Zerbst and the Fraser family, the property is located about 14km east of Chinchilla and 10km west of Brigalow on Boonarga Inverai Road.
The flat to slightly undulating brigalow, belah, wilga country has grey and black soils cracking soils.
Virtually all of the property, except for shade line and the area used for infrastructure, is cultivated.
About 66ha on the property south eastern side has been laser levelled.
Improvements include a machinery shed with power, three 75 tonne Sherwell silos.
There is a lowset three bedroom timber cottage.
The property also has two dams and an unequipped bore.
To be sold as a whole, the property is in three freehold titles.
Richmond Park will be auctioned by Elders in Chinchilla on September 6. Prior offers will be considered.
Contact Jon Kingston, 0409 057 596, Elders.
