Farm Online
Home/News

The Grove: Extremely well watered, fertile valley grazing country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The Grove is an outstanding 943 hectare (2330 acre) NSW Central Tableland property located in a fertile valley at the confluence of three creeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.