More than 15 years of shearing experience has helped Ben Schilg to hone his selection skills, which are focused on breeding an easy-care, fertile and productive Merino.
And this attention to detail has paid dividends in both the paddock and the show ring, with the Schilg family recently winning the supreme champion pen of five flock ewes at the Hay Merino Sheep Show for the fourth year running.
"Shearing has always been a passion of mine and I've learnt a lot about sheep and the wool industry from going to different places, talking to people and shearing a lot of different sheep," Mr Schilg said.
"You quickly work out who the good operators are and ask them plenty of questions. You want a sheep cutting plenty of wool, but you want to be able to shear it and not realise how much wool it has actually cut, to me that is a good sheep."
Based in southern NSW between Walbundrie and Walla Walla, Mr Schilg, his wife Tegan and sons Alfie, Harvey and Beau, along with Mr Schilg's father Robert, currently run a self-replacing flock of 1300 Merino ewes on their 500-hectare property, Piney Range. They also sow 40 to 60ha of cereal crops each year.
Mr Schilg started a shearing run when he was just 19 years of age and has now built his Piney Range Shearing business up to a team of 10 to 12 shearers, operating throughout the local area.
The Schilg family have been sourcing rams from Lachlan Merinos, Forbes, since 2014, as well as purchasing genetics from the nearby Bundaleer stud at Alma Park.
Mr Schilg likes to use a combination of visual appraisal and objective measurements for his selection, with an emphasis on structure, size and wool quality.
The ewe flock currently averages 19.5 to 20 micron.
"Visually, I want a moderate to large frame-sized, robust ram with a clean face and a productive skin," Mr Schilg said.
"I will always look at the sheep first and the performance figures second."
They made a switch to shearing every eight months about four years ago and Mr Schilg has been impressed with the benefits more frequent shearing has given his sheep operation.
Across a two-year period, shearing is carried out in March, November and again in the following July.
"The ewes are hitting the staple length specs of 75 to 80 millimetres each shearing and averaging a wool cut of just over eight kilograms a head annually, which I wouldn't be able to achieve with a 12-month shearing," Mr Schilg said.
"In the two-year period, they are cutting about 16kg/hd, with a yield of about 75 per cent and the tensile strength is averaging about 50 newtons per kilotex.
"We've also found the ewes do better during lambing with less wool on their backs and in the past year we haven't carried out any preventative blowfly treatments after shearing which has been a cost-saving."
With assistance from Elders district wool manager Rex Bennett, Wangaratta, Vic, the ewes have been classed into three separate flocks. This comprises a 'top' mob of 130 ewes which are mated to specially-selected rams, the main wool-growing flock, and a portion joined to Border Leicesters.
The ewes are joined for five weeks in mid-March for a spring lambing through August and September.
All the ewes are scanned for singles and twins so the twin-bearing ewes can be managed more carefully.
The twin-bearing ewes will lamb in small mobs of 80 to 90 head in the better quality, more sheltered paddocks along the creek.
"I've got some paddocks that are only 3ha to 4ha in size that people probably wouldn't worry about, but I can lamb 35 ewes in a little paddock with plenty of shelter and count out 35 ewes with 65 lambs," Mr Schilg said.
"We're only a small operation so we need to maximise the use of all our paddocks."
Current scanning rates average between 155 and 165pc with the twin-bearing ewes achieving about 160pc lamb marking rates which Mr Schilg is very pleased with.
"I am also manually recording each ewe's pregnancy status and when we mark them, the twin-born ewe lambs are given two notches in their ear to identify them," Mr Schilg said.
"At the second shearing of the young ewes, we also weigh and micron test their fleeces.
"All this information is helping to identify my top-performing ewes and I can follow their performance through the flock."
Entering the commercial section of the Hay Sheep Show has also been a great way to benchmark the performance of their Piney Range flock against others in the district.
Mr Schilg admits he is still fine-tuning the management of the lambs which are weaned in late October and moved onto quality lucerne-based pastures to be grown out.
Most of the ewe lambs are kept and rigorously classed in the lead-up to joining.
"We are continually trying to improve our flock," Mr Schilg said. "I'm looking for an uncomplicated, modern Merino that's square and good in the feet, with a productive, free-growing skin, that's going to rear a lamb."
Mr Schilg will start selling the wether lamb portion from July onwards, through the Corowa Saleyards or over the hooks, targeting a 30kg carcase weight.
