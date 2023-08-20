Episode 3 founder and market analyst Matt Dalgleish has plenty of experience monitoring, analysing and explaining commodity markets, having been involved in the industry for a long time.
In his experience, he said it was important for people to know there were always areas of markets and industries that are difficult to understand to the majority of people.
Mr Dalgleish said understanding the complexity of the supply chain was paramount when looking at ways to improve or change any industry and his insight into the complications that arise when trying to find alternatives to established practices like the live sheep export trade have shown him this.
He said the intricacies of an industry like live sheep export, are so entrenched that substitutions require time to be effective.
"What many people have no concept of is there are so many aspects of the live sheep export supply chain from onfarm to all the way through," Mr Dalgleish said.
"There are some things that are very conditional on practices already being in place.
"It probably makes logical sense but, until you actually speak to people involved in the supply chain and see how everything is interlinked and what needs to be done in advance of something else, then you can start to put it all together."
Mr Dalgleish said time was a common factor that was at the core of everything in relation to the live sheep export industry, whether it be length of voyages, time of year or the amount of time to find alternatives to entrenched practices.
"When you are going to change things, to do it properly, you have to do trials and demonstrate proof of concept," he said.
"If you are doing an onfarm change of genetics, there's requirements to get approval with animal welfare and then the added time of onfarm trials.
"The genetic change itself is the biggest factor, you can't just go in and change your flock overnight."
Mr Dalgleish said something like this would require seven to 10 years, however while this was happening, work could be undertaken to pivot other areas of the supply chain.
The expansion of abattoir capacity to bridge the seasonal gap WA experiences also requires time in terms of infrastructure upgrades, staffing requirements, accommodation and ultimately markets.
The situation surrounding markets requires work in finding new markets, growing current markets and working on trade relationships with current partners.
"Building airfreight capacity, building more access or even rebuilding access into some countries, like Kuwait, who have rightly so - been annoyed by the decision to phase-out live sheep exports after we have asked them to do all these things in terms of infrastructure, ESCAS (Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System) and investment to get everything to the standard we want and then we are pulling out," Mr Dalgleish said.
"This is bad form in terms of trade diplomacy, so I think we need to do a bit of repair in terms of business development and relationship building in some of those countries and to demonstrate that we are going to be a reliable partner when it comes to the boxed meat trade."
He believes there are opportunities for the boxed meat trade, even though he was not in favour of the policy to phase-out live sheep exports, it was a foregone conclusion so the industry needed to be prepared.
"It needs to have a slow, deliberate and well-planned approach across the whole supply chain," Mr Dalgleish said.
"Time is one of the biggest factors the government can give.
"Time allows the process to be conducted properly and with the least amount of detrimental consequences.
"If done correctly it could eventuate, 10 to 15 years down the track, in a much stronger sheep industry in WA in terms of growth and demand for the future."
Mr Dalgleish said producers had flexible options to continue to be profitable, but if the industry had a big shift away from Merinos due to the policy, then the wool sector was one area that would definitely have major implications, so it was important to really look at all aspects and try to minimise any detrimental effects.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
