Stannum Park's magnificent rolling basalt hill country

Stannum Park is 401 hectares (990 acres) of magnificent rolling basalt hills in the heart of NSW's New England.
Offered by the Knight family, the freehold property in four titles has traditionally run about 200 breeders and 2000 Merino ewes and has a history of growing lucerne and oats fodder crops.
Stannum Park, which was formally known as Cox's, is situated in the Stannum district, 15km north west of Deepwater, 56km north of Glen Innes and 122km north east of Inverell.
The country has primarily native grasses, but would has the potential for an improved pasture program.
There is a long history of super phosphate on a two yearly basis, with the last fertiliser application in 2021.
The 14 paddocks are of varying sizes with the fencing described as being fair to to mainly good repair. The boundary is a mixture of ringlock and plain wire, while the internal fencing is primarily ringlock.
There is about 142ha (350 acres) of arable country.
Water is supplied by 15 catchment dams, two spring fed dams and a new solar powered bore. The average annual rainfall is 791mm (31 inches).
The country has a light to medium density of native trees including wild apple, stringy bark, box, and gums that provide both shade and shelter for livestock.
Infrastructure includes a well designed set of 200-250 capacity cattle yards, two machinery sheds, a two level shed with space underneath for stock, a 13x13m hay shed, a crutching shed, two grain silos, a molasses tank and a 850m airstrip.
The property also has a demountable studio with a bathroom, ideal for weekend getaways or short term accommodation for staff.
In addition to cattle and sheep, the property may also have potential for horticulture.
Stannum Park will be auctioned by Country Wide Property in Deepwater on September 29.
Contact Matthew Velcich, 0437 015 018, or Peter Lynn, 0429 910 977, Country Wide Property.
