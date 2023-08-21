Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Sky Muster Plus Premium sees thousands join in three months

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Sky Muster product will allow thousands of Australians to access un-metered NBN data for the first time. Picture by Lisa Alexander Photography.
The new Sky Muster product will allow thousands of Australians to access un-metered NBN data for the first time. Picture by Lisa Alexander Photography.

Half of the nation's Sky Muster Plus customers have upgraded to the satellite's new uncapped service since it was announced in June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.