Half of the nation's Sky Muster Plus customers have upgraded to the satellite's new uncapped service since it was announced in June.
In less than three months, more than 21,000 homes and businesses have signed up to the Sky Muster Plus Premium service which offers uncapped data 24 hours a day and faster speeds of up to 100 megabits a second.
Sharon Single runs a farm east of Coonamble in the NSW Central Western Plains, moved over to the Premium Plus service and immediately noticed the difference in video conferences.
"It was always painful monitoring our data to make sure we weren't chewing through it too fast," Ms Single said.
"Realistically, uncapped data is where everything needs to go. That's where the future is, because capping costs people too much money at the admin and management end."
NBN is currently consulting with the industry to introduce more uncapped data usage plans, which will have other speed options at lower wholesale price points.
The increased speed has also made Ms Single's farm software run smoother.
"We use drones to scout for weeds and Sky Muster Plus Premium service makes it easier to upload those photos," Ms Single said.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the quick uptake of the new Sky Muster service was proof of the growing demand for data across rural Australia.
"Whether you live in a capital city or in the bush, access to fast, reliable and affordable broadband has never been more important," Ms Rowland said.
"The Albanese Government is committed to reducing the digital divide to ensure our regions can reach their potential - including by boosting broadband speeds."
The uncapped service has been enabled by the federal government's $480-million upgrade of the NBN fixed wireless network, which moved 120,000 premises from satellite to fixed wireless to free up capacity on Sky Muster.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
