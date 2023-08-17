How's the 2023 cotton season shaping up?

The 2023 season is shaping up to be one of our best on record for grade, second only to the 2018 crop. Over 80pc of cotton picked and classed so far is Strict Middling (21) and better colour - well ahead of the long term average of around 60pc and in stark contrast to the record low 15pc Strict Middling colour in 2022. The balance of the crop is mostly Middling (31) colour, while year to date only 3pc of the crop is falling below base grade for colour or leaf. (It should be noted that a significant portion of the 3pc below base is actually 2022 crop that was carried forward to 2023 for ginning).