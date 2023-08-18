When Rodney Watt thinks about improving eating quality in his flock, one word comes to mind - balance.
And this is what the principal of Felix Rams has kept in mind throughout the years as he has worked to improve eating quality in his Poll Dorset and White Suffolk ram breeding program.
Mr Watt, whose Felix Rams studs are based at Greenethorpe, is encouraging sheep producers to consider eating quality traits in their flocks - but he says not to get too carried away.
He said he started to focus on eating quality in his operation about 12 years ago.
"It came about when they first started testing for eating quality," he said.
"We had a Poll Dorset ram at the time that was very good for muscle. He had an Australian Sheep Breeding Value (ASBV) +5 for muscle, which was pretty outstanding back then. But he was also basically the worst eating quality ram that has ever existed, according to the tests.
"All traits are interrelated. A sheep might have fantastic eating quality but bad growth and lean meat yield (LMY) - it's not good focusing on one trait. We had the worst ram in Australia for eating quality and we also had a White Suffolk which was one of the best, so thought 'if we've got the worst one, we need to do something about that'."
Mr Watt's approach to improving quality involved one important ingredient - balance.
"You don't chase one trait - everything has to go together," he said. "We decided we needed to be better than the terminal average for eating quality."
But he is also conscious of making sure eating quality isn't the be-all and end-all.
"I'm not saying chase eating quality just for the sake of it - but for industry good you've just got to be aware of it. I think lamb is still very much seen as a commodity. Australia produces a lot of lamb that goes to a lot of places, and having fantastic eating quality probably isn't going to make a lot of difference in an Asian meal when it is being cut up into little bits. But it is still important."
He has applied this balanced approach to eating quality in his own flock.
"I'm not getting carried away with it. There's no point having the best eating quality rams in the world if no one will buy them because they don't produce lambs that grow fast enough or have enough muscle. It's about having a logical breeding approach."
"Eating quality is a long game, not a short game."
He said Gundagai Meat Processors was leading the charge with improving eating quality with its individual measurements, which is where Mr Watt has sold his excess recorded ewe lambs for the past two years.
But this shone a light on some preconceptions about what makes the best lamb.
"The sort of lamb we would usually sell because it makes the most dollars for us is nowhere near the ideal lamb for Gundagai," he said.
"From Gundagai we get great feedback on both eating quality and LMY, and we've learned there's no point getting eating quality right until you have LMY right. That's when you realise that the big, heavy, overfat lamb that generally makes all the money in saleyards or over the hooks is not really the right lamb."
Mr Watt said their first consignment to Gundagai was a learning experience.
"We learned you have to sell them at the right time, and it is not about getting them as big and as heavy as you can get them and maximising the dollars," he said.
"It's about getting them at the right weight with the right amount of fat cover - not over-finishing them."
He said the data was helpful so they could make changes to the next year's breeding program.
"If we can get that information back quickly, we can use it as a guide as to which rams we should use for next year."
He said so far he hadn't seen much interest in eating quality traits from sheep producers buying his rams. He reckons this might be due to the fact the prime lamb industry had been on a high for the past three or four years.
"Lamb producers probably haven't had to do anything special to get good money. When it is easy, most producers aren't looking to change too much. Maybe now that it has got a bit tougher, producers might start to look for an alternative, and with more supply processors might become more discerning."
Mr Watt plans to keep steadily improving eating quality in his flock - with balance. "Even if producers aren't paid for it, we'll be improving eating quality for the good of the industry.
"The two big things that we changed was sending lambs to Gundagai and getting real data on animals and feeding that into Sheep Genetics, and the other was DNA testing more of our rams," he said.
"I've come to the conclusion that if you've got good data for all the other traits, the more DNA testing you do, the more chance you've got of finding that one ram that is really good for IMF and other traits.
"When I look at all the sires we've ever used in our Poll Dorsets and the spread of their ASBVs for IMF, they are basically all between -1 and +1, and then there are a couple of real outliers. Most of the animals are in the middle section. I think it is more a process of eliminating those really bad ones and pushing towards the better ones - but don't get carried away with a single trait focus."
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
