When sheep breeders are buying a ram, they want to make sure the figures are exactly what they want in their flock.
And the Australian White Suffolk Association (AWSA) has taken another massive step in ensuring measurements on sheep are as accurate as possible with its second satellite flock project.
The second project is well under way, and for project manager Debbie Milne, it is an extremely useful tool for the breed.
Mrs Milne, Richmond Hill Agribusiness, says the idea behind the project is to broaden the footprint for the sires that have had progeny measured for eating quality and carcase traits.
"We use sires that are not related to rams already in the MLA Resource Flock," she said.
"This means any sheep related to the selected sires will get more accurate Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) for those hard-to-measure eating quality traits through the results of this project. It gives people higher accuracy and more confidence in their own genomic testing of any animals related to these sires."
Sires were selected from a list of potential candidates by AWSA, as well as sires nominated by studs.
The link sires for the satellite flock project are Detpa Grove 200477 and Langley Heights 190090.
The other sires selected for the trial are Ashmore 210064, Days 190108, Farrer 190001, Gemini 170470, Ida Vale 194051, Langley Heights 180231, Rangeview 190098, Smithston 200882, Valma 202189, Wakeleigh 200186 and Wattle Park 180280.
The host property for the project is the Donnan family's Anden White Suffolk stud, Willangie, Victoria.
Mrs Milne said 325 maiden Merino ewes from Hamilton Run, Jamestown, SA, were selected as the females for the project.
"The ewes were all the same age and bloodline. It is important the ewes are as even a line as possible," she said.
The ewes were artificially inseminated in early January this year, with Ken Watson and Courtney from Tatiara Breeding Services completing the AI. Twenty-five ewes were assigned to each ram.
Mrs Milne said the ewes were pregnancy scanned in March, and before they lambed they were placed in mobs depending on whether they were carrying a single or multiple lambs.
There were 288 lambs at marking after lambing in June.
"This birth type was recorded at lamb marking, and each lamb was double tagged, including an eID, and a tissue sample taken for DNA parentage and genomic testing," she said.
The lambs will be weighed at weaning, as well as weighed and scanned at post-weaning. They will be weighed again just before being processed.
After being processed, which will take place in October/November, the assessment of eating quality and carcase traits will be carried out by the meat science team from the University of New England by using the loins of the lambs.
She said the data would then be submitted to Sheep Genetics so the sires' ASBVs could be calculated.
"The purpose is to increase the accuracy of genomic tests on animals related to these sires for those hard-to-measure eating quality traits," she said. "This is cutting-edge research. It is as innovative as you can get."
For Joel Donnan, being involved in the satellite flock project brings together many of his passions.
Mr Donnan, whose family property is hosting the project, was thrilled to be able to witness the project from start to finish.
The Donnan family runs its Anden White Suffolk stud, as well as its Ultra White stud along with a commercial Merino flock.
"The ewes in the project were run exactly like any other commercial flock," he said.
Mr Donnan was involved in the AI at the on-property centre, and said the ewes lambed in June in mobs depending on what they were carrying.
With a real passion for genetics, Mr Donnan was thrilled to be a part of a project that will strengthen the breed's genetic footprint even more.
"Because we run a sheep stud, I'm always interested in improving genetics," Mr Donnan said.
He said the breed already had a good focus on eating quality.
"White Suffolks were already ahead of the game for eating quality, and we can improve it more," Mr Donnan said.
"We still don't want to give away other traits - you want growth and muscle, but you also want a foot in the door with eating quality."
For Elise Bowen, seeing sheep producers getting involved in research is very satisfying.
Ms Bowen, coordinator for the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) satellite flocks, says satellite flocks give breeders a unique opportunity to become actively involved in a research project.
Ms Bowen says the Australian White Suffolk Association (AWSA) project, which is co-funded by MLA levy funds and AWSA, and coordinated by the University of New England, gives breeders the chance to get "skin in the game" and witness the process from the beginning.
"Participating breeders can look at the progeny in the paddock, or go and see them killed," she said.
She said because the trial sires used in the project were not already in the MLA Resource Flock, it was an opportunity for smaller studs or those without a large footprint to collect data to benchmark their sire.
"It can be quite expensive to get a sire benchmarked, so contributing a sire for a satellite flock project is more accessible," she said.
Ms Bowen was involved in the selection of the sires for this project.
"Each site has at least two link sires, which are well benchmarked in the Resource Flock," she said.
"For the trial sires, we were looking for rams that haven't had progeny carcase data recorded before, and are lowly-related to the measured animals, to get the best value for money invested.
"Improving the ASBV accuracy of trial sires can have quite a big impact on the benchmarking of their relatives out in the industry."
Ms Bowen said the AWSA was very progressive in extending the data footprint for the breed.
"They have previous experience of running satellite flocks," she said. "They've also got a very supportive and engaged group of breeders, which makes a big difference when doing research."
