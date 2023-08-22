Australian hay and fodder producers and contractors have been encouraged to embrace precision agriculture technology for the gains in production and profitability it can deliver to industry.
Speaking at the recent Australian Fodder Industry Association (AFIA) National Fodder Conference in Bendigo, John Deere Australia and New Zealand production systems manager Stephanie Gersekowski said the company's 2030 vision was to ensure John Deere customers were the most profitable, productive and sustainable in the world and this was integral to its hay and fodder strategy.
"While our commitment will always be to produce the best quality equipment, we understand that hard iron alone will not be enough to help you achieve this vision," Ms Gersekowski told conference delegates.
"It's for this reason that our focus and investment is targeted towards technology solutions such as greater automation of jobs, insights from data and connectivity across the portfolio. We believe these strategic focus areas will help deliver ongoing productivity and efficiency gains."
For the hay and fodder industry specifically, Ms Gersekowski said precision farming included technology such as Bale Doc in John Deere large square balers.
"Bale Doc introduces precision ag technology previously only available in broadacre applications to hay and forage production, providing near real-time moisture and weight data, in addition to bale count," she said.
"On board, this information will allow you to monitor and track bale location and baling conditions.
"For remote managers, not only can you track bale location, weight and moisture statistics, you can also leverage this information to more effectively plan workflow and logistics to save time and money."
When Bale Doc is used with John Deere Operations Center, it can support post-season analysis of yield and productivity via the harvest layer, and fleet management and planning through hours and fuel usage via JDLink, to facilitate more informed decisions and optimise performance in future seasons.
