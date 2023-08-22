Farm Online
John Deere urges fodder industry to consider agtech

August 22 2023 - 12:47pm
Precision technology can offer fodder producers benefits. Picture supplied
Industry urged to embrace tech

Australian hay and fodder producers and contractors have been encouraged to embrace precision agriculture technology for the gains in production and profitability it can deliver to industry.

