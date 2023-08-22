"Our Patriot sprayers already offer some of the best features on the market, so when we became aware of this integrated technology developed by Agtecnic, we immediately saw the opportunity to add to the benefits of the Patriot 50 series," he said. "We've been working for some time with Agtecnic to fine-tune and test the efficacy of SenseSpray on our Patriot to ensure its performance in a range of conditions, and the promise of increased returns for customers."