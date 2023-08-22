Farm Online
Case IH bringing new spray technology to market

August 22 2023 - 1:26pm
The integration of SenseSpray with the existing technology featured in the Case IH Patriot 50 series sprayers unlocks next level precision spraying. Picture supplied
Collaboration between Case IH and Australian technology company Agtecnic is bringing a new integrated weed control solution to market.

