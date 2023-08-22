Collaboration between Case IH and Australian technology company Agtecnic is bringing a new integrated weed control solution to market.
Agtecnic specialises in safe, innovative, autonomous solutions to solve challenges in agriculture, and has developed SenseSpray out of the need for more efficiency and precision around controlling weeds.
SenseSpray's patent-pending green-on-brown-spot spraying technology employs cameras that detect growing plants on a soil or stubble background, and when a weed is detected, the system rapidly triggers individual nozzles to spray weeds with pinpoint accuracy.
Under the collaboration, SenseSpray has been incorporated into purpose-built kits that customers will have the option of having fitted to new Case IH Patriot 50 series sprayers before delivery.
"This really is technology that brings a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to a big issue for Australian farmers," Case IH AFS and Patriot product manager Sean McColley said.
"To be able to offer the SenseSpray system on our Patriot 50 series sprayers is such an enormous opportunity for customers, who will not only find it game-changing for their weed control operations, but also very straight-forward to operate.
"SenseSpray utilises the technology already in the sprayer cab, and it can also be managed by the tablet provided with each kit to easily set up or run diagnostics from within the cab or while walking around the boom."
SenseSpray can reduce chemical use by up to 90 per cent by using product only where it's needed, and eliminates product and water wastage to allow for the spraying of more hectares per tank.
With the spot-spraying system, the options for weed management are expanded, with the potential to use more expensive chemical controls that would be less cost-effective as part of a blanket-spraying regime.
Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett said the brand was always looking at different ways of bringing increased value for customers right across the product range.
"Our Patriot sprayers already offer some of the best features on the market, so when we became aware of this integrated technology developed by Agtecnic, we immediately saw the opportunity to add to the benefits of the Patriot 50 series," he said. "We've been working for some time with Agtecnic to fine-tune and test the efficacy of SenseSpray on our Patriot to ensure its performance in a range of conditions, and the promise of increased returns for customers."
Agtecnic co-founders Peter Roberts and Rob Johnson say SenseSpray is aligned with their mission to enable agricultural autonomy.
