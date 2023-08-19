Dairy Australia's favourite interactive educational program is back, teaching Aussie students about the Australian dairy industry.
For more than 10 years, the Picasso Cows program has taught primary school aged students about the Australian dairy industry, its products, health and nutrition benefits, farming practices and manufacturing processes - all while decorating a life-size fibreglass cow.
In August, the Quinalow Prep-10 State School students were lucky enough to participate in painting their own Picasso, with some help from renowned outback artist, Lyn Barnes from Quilpie, Qld.
The Quinalow State School received a blank fibreglass cow, which is almost life size to decorate, while at the same time learning about the Australian dairy industry.
The decorated cow features an aerial view of the Darling Downs, with the yellow of the sunflowers, pink of the sorghum, green of the lucerne and the brown of the fallow.
According to Science, Agriculture and VET Teacher Brooke Cuddihy, the Picasso painting was a huge success.
"As yet we haven't named her, but we will," Ms Cuddidy said.
The cow will remain on display at the Quinalow State School and be submitted to Dairy Australia at the end of the term for judging.
"She will then come back and take her place in the community," Ms Cuddidy said.
Ms Cuddidy said the school focused on delivering dairy studies in the school curriculum as was a strong dairy industry in the district.
"We have a lot of dairies in the district, as we feel it is an important aspect to promote," she said.
"The community participation was fantastic, with many past present and future students painting themselves on the cow.
"We had members of Dairy Australia attending and Norco donated flavoured milks at our event."
Picasso Cows has been inspiring creativity and a love of learning about the Australian dairy industry since 2009 and has reached more than 1000 schools.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.