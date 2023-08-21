Farm Online
Drier times, potential buybacks are key drivers behind water prices

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
August 21 2023 - 10:00am
Aither Water Markets principal Ben Williams told a recent webinar irrigators were likely to enjoy another year of relatively low water allocation prices, due to the "excellent" water supply to start the year. Picture supplied
Dry conditions could see water prices climb back to $200 a megalitre or more by the end of the financial year, according to leading market consultants Aither.

Dry conditions could see water prices climb back to $200 a megalitre or more by the end of the financial year, according to leading market consultants Aither.

