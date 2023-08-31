Collareen Aggregation is described a grains powerhouse with scale, situated in the softer hinterland of the Warrumbungles.
Offered by Michael and Karen Clift, the 2883 hectare (7121 acre) aggregation located on Cordale Road 15km east of Gulargambone has 2234ha (5523 acres) of productive cultivation country.
The flat to slightly sloping country with some undulations features productive grey and red/brown clay loam soils.
The farming system uses controlled traffic, minimal till, strict weed control, crop rotations, and precise fertiliser management to maximise yields.
The crop rotation consists of wheat, canola, faba beans and chickpeas, with the opportunity for sorghum in better years.
This year there is 540ha (1333 acres) of canola, 216ha (534 acres) of faba beans, and 1161ha (2865 acres) of wheat, while 312ha (770 acres) was fallow.
There is also a 638ha (1577 acre) grazing area that is mainly adjacent to the Gulargambone Creek, which could be further developed with the introduction of tropical grasses and a fertiliser program.
The well watered property has four bores supplying tanks and troughs. There are also billabongs along the Gulargambone Creek.
Original timber include grey box, rosewood, myall and occasional belah.
Infrastructure includes 3640 tonnes of grain storage including silos two older style 24x12m grain sheds, a 24x15m machinery shed/workshop, a 30x12m drive through machinery shed, a 27x24m machinery shed, and an airstrip.
There is also a set of 150 head capacity steel cattle yards equipped with a crush as well as a previously used for stand shearing shed.
There is also a traditional three bedroom farmhouse with an adjacent meat house and coolroom as well as a two bay car shed and a storage shed a short distance from house.
Marketing agent Sam Lets said location placed a significant factor in the appeal of Collareen.
"Being on the western verge of the Warrumbungles sees a higher more consistent annual rainfall average of 600mm (23.6 inches) compared to the country further west," Mr Leys said.
The Collareen Aggregation will be auctioned online as well as in-room by Davidson Cameron & Co in Dubbo on October 12.
Contact Sam Leys, 0429 926 219, Davidson Cameron & Co.
