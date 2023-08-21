Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Kiwi lamb about to hit an already over-supplied global market

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand mutton and lamb supply is about to come on stream, further exacerbating an over-supplied global market. Photo by Florian Weichelt on Unsplash.
New Zealand mutton and lamb supply is about to come on stream, further exacerbating an over-supplied global market. Photo by Florian Weichelt on Unsplash.

Global markets are awash with cheap lamb and big volumes of supply from New Zealand are about to start flowing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.