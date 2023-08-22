Goat slaughter reaches highest level in six years

Goat slaughter and production have both reached the highest level nationally in more than six years.
New Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows 8909 tonnes of goat meat were produced this quarter, an extra 3822 tonnes compared to the June 2022 quarter, or an uplift of 75 per cent.
It comes after the National Livestock Reporting Service voluntary slaughter survey recorded national goat slaughter at 49,920 head a fortnight ago, the highest level it has been since the 14th week of 2017.
The high goat slaughter numbers were driven by NSW, where throughput was 14,842 head.
This goat slaughter in NSW is a 645 per cent increase on the 1992 head slaughtered in the corresponding week of 2022.
Much like in 2017, the elevated slaughter figures come off the back of strong goat population growth after successive favourable conditions, allowing producers to harvest rangeland goats in big numbers.
Throughout 2017 goat slaughter numbers tapered off, whereas this year, there has been a steady supply of goats all year with slaughter numbers not falling below 25,000 head a week, in part due to the rise in managed goats in recent years.
The high supply of goats is a key driver in the reduced goat over the hooks price, which currently sits at 278.92/kg - 65pc down on year-ago prices.
Meat & Livestock Australia has also said the goat slaughter boost, which comes a week after lamb slaughter numbers reached their highest level in four years, may signal an improvement in processor labour availability.
Australian goat meat exports were valued at $298.6 million in 2021/22, with NSW goat producers making up 64pc of the supply.
MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said the quarterly goat meat production was the highest since March 2017.
"It was also the sixth biggest quarter since records began," he said.
"We got the Bourke plant back online last year so that seems to have been really helpful to have that extra plant to deal with the increased production.
"China has come back in a big way when it comes to importing goat meat so that is helping drive things too."
Goat meat exports to China for the year to date have reached 4042 tonnes, a figure almost 14 times the 290 tonnes exported to China during the whole of 2022.
The introduction of zero tariffs under the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement from January 1, combined with low prices and an opportunity to feature at a May Day barbecue festival helped exports surge between March and May in particular.
Mr Bignell said while rangeland populations were likely helping to drive production numbers, managed goat production is also on the rise, increasing by 82pc between 2016 and 2021.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.