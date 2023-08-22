Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Variety of soils offer a cropping and grazing mix in heart of SA's South East

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Jemalong has a four-stand shearing shed made from Mount Gambier stone. Pictures from Elders Real Estate
Jemalong has a four-stand shearing shed made from Mount Gambier stone. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

An irrigation licence of 476 megalitres is attached to the sale of the large South East property Jemalong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.