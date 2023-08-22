Farm Online
Lamb indicators price crunch continues

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
August 23 2023 - 9:00am
The chances of a winter lamb price rally are looking slim.
The chances of a winter lamb price rally are looking slim.

Sheep meat prices remain under pressure as lamb production soars, with the chances of a winter price rebound now slim.

