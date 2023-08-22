SOI shows marked decrease

Typical El Nino conditions exist as far as sea surface temperature patterns in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean are concerned with well above average SSTs extending from the north east coast of South America into the central Pacific Ocean. Most models indicate that this set-up is likely to continue into the early months of 2024 at least. As far as the atmosphere is concerned, the patterns are still lagging, although in the past one to two weeks, the Southern Oscillation Index - a key atmospheric indicator - has markedly decreased. The 30-day running mean of the SOI is now around -10 which is into the 'El Nino range' now.
However, this decrease has been partially due to increased pressure over Australia, with Tahiti pressures remaining close to normal. A true El Nino is associated with higher-than-average pressure over Australia and lower than average pressure over Tahiti. So, the atmospheric indicators and the SST indicators are still not consistently reinforcing each other, as occurs during El Nino events, and as a result the Bureau of Meteorology has not yet declared a El Nino has become established, but that declaration is likely fairly soon.
A similar situation is occurring as far as the Indian Ocean is concerned. The Indian Ocean Dipole remains in the neutral range but most medium- and longer-term models continue to indicate it will move into the positive shortly. This slower than expected trend appears to be the case because SSTs are above average across large areas of the tropical and southern Indian Ocean, and through all the mid-latitudes and western areas have warmed slightly, while SSTs are close to average to the west and north-west of Australia, extending up to Indonesia. So, if a positive IOD develops it might be a weak one. Nevertheless, even a weak positive IOD can reduce rainfall potential in south east and eastern Australia, so this is likely to reinforce the "drying" effects of the developing El Nino. This means that the chances of below average rainfall in eastern Australia in the coming six months remains fairly high.
A positive IOD will delay the start of the wet season in tropical north west Australia. This means above normal amounts of sunshine in September through to early December and as this area is the "heat engine" region for Australia, then its main contribution to the weather patterns in the south east states is to increase spring temperature potential. So it is not only a reduction in rainfall that is favoured in the coming months but an increase in average daytime temperatures is also expected.
