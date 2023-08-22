SOI shows marked decrease

A similar situation is occurring as far as the Indian Ocean is concerned. The Indian Ocean Dipole remains in the neutral range but most medium- and longer-term models continue to indicate it will move into the positive shortly. This slower than expected trend appears to be the case because SSTs are above average across large areas of the tropical and southern Indian Ocean, and through all the mid-latitudes and western areas have warmed slightly, while SSTs are close to average to the west and north-west of Australia, extending up to Indonesia. So, if a positive IOD develops it might be a weak one. Nevertheless, even a weak positive IOD can reduce rainfall potential in south east and eastern Australia, so this is likely to reinforce the "drying" effects of the developing El Nino. This means that the chances of below average rainfall in eastern Australia in the coming six months remains fairly high.