West Gippsland Ryeland lamb is wowing at Feather and Bone Providore

JW
By Julia Wythes
August 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Ryeland ewes grazing at Jamilda, Jindivick. Picture supplied
When Andy Mills looks out his window, he could be looking out onto a meadow in Herefordshire in England.

