When Andy Mills looks out his window, he could be looking out onto a meadow in Herefordshire in England.
On the green rolling hills, chunky Ryeland sheep wander and graze, just like they have been doing for seven centuries on English soil.
But this breed hasn't survived over hundreds of years for nothing. There is a very simple reason - they are delicious.
Mr Mills, Jamilda, Jindivick, in West Gippsland, is growing these unique, and quite rare, sheep in the middle of dairy country.
Breeding sheep is in his blood.
His father ran sheep on a property in West Gippsland, breeding first-cross ewes, which he joined to Poll Dorset, Suffolk and Texel rams.
He later switched to purebred sheep such as Cheviots, and more recently Hampshire Downs.
As Mr Mills grew up, shearing became a hobby.
"I always got in and helped at shearing, and I loved it," he said.
Mr Mills bought his property in 2011 and started a White Suffolk stud, Jamilda stud.
But it was a trip to the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in 2014 that sparked his interest in Ryelands.
Here he began talking to Des and Marylyn Stevens, who had been breeding Ryeland sheep for their Hallylulya stud, Myamyn, in Western Victoria.
He particularly liked how the couple had bred for a more open-faced Ryeland and their proven resilience in a wetter country environment.
"I started talking to them and they literally talked me into Ryelands," he said.
"Ryelands really are one of the last heritage, purebred sheep that hasn't been mixed with another breed.
"If it wasn't for Des and Marylyn, the breed would really be struggling in Australia."
And that was it - the next year he bought 20 Ryeland ewes and a ram.
He said the Ryelands brought many benefits in wetter country.
"The White Suffolks tend to have a softer, white hoof - but the Ryelands are black-hoofed," he said.
"They have tougher feet and are well suited for wetter country seen in West Gippsland."
He said the temperament of the Ryeland was second to none.
"They are naturally very quiet-natured sheep," he said. "They are a medium-framed sheep that are great to handle and shear. In the yards you can just walk around them - they don't run to get away from you.
"The wool quality is a bit better than the White Suffolk.
"When you compare them to cross-bred sheep across the board - they are an underrated sheep.
"You have to remember that Ryelands have been used to create other breeds, such as the Poll Dorset."
And their meat is just the cherry on top.
"They have the best tasting meat - I was really drawn to that in particular," he said.
"The Ryeland has a taste you have to experience to understand. It has more flavour. I think the little more fat brings more flavour."
The allure of the Ryeland was also its uniqueness.
"There are only a dozen registered Ryeland stud breeders in Australia," he said. In his own stud, Mr Mills is very conscious of keeping only the best genetics and really values his father's experience and assistance with the selection process.
The ewes are joined in the third week of March for about two months.
He said Ryelands were traditionally more likely to have a single lamb than multiples.
However, through careful breeding selection over time, multiples are now more common.
The lambs are shorn and weaned in January onto clover, as well as the feed they are named after - ryegrass.
By the end of February and the start of March, the lambs are ready to be processed.
Mr Mills likes them to weigh on average about 25 kilograms carcase weight.
Despite there being a smaller number of Ryelands bred, their reputation for an amazing taste reached the city.
And this is how Grant Hilliard at Feather and Bone Providore got his hands on Mr Mills' Ryeland lamb.
Mr Hilliard had often found exceptional meat with the help of Everitt, Sealey and Bennetts' agent Jarrod Bennetts.
It was with his help he came across Ryeland lamb from Jamilda.
The beauty of Feather and Bone is its produce is handpicked from specially selected producers to ensure the meat is ethically grown.
Its Marrickville and Waverley stores in Sydney are filled with exceptional pasture-raised meats - so Ryeland fitted right in.
Mr Hilliard said he hadn't tried Ryeland before but had heard of the breed's reputation.
"I was happy to try them - I knew they were an old breed, and fairly rare," he said.
He said when Mr Mills' first delivery of Ryeland lamb came in, he was impressed.
"The meat was perfectly toned," he said. "The fat level was perfect. They were exceptional."
Since then Mr Hilliard has welcomed Jamilda Ryeland lamb.
"The butchers find they cut beautifully and always look great," he said. "I am very happy with it."
Something Mr Hilliard is dedicated to is making sure each cut is labelled with the farm it is grown on.
He said customers like to know the story behind the meat and to handpick which meat they want.
"The labelling means customers can repeat the experience," he said.
"They trust that we will provide meat they can enjoy - it is the basis of our business."
