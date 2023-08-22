Farm Online
Ekka 2023: Garratt and Paulger families dominate dairy competition

Clare Adcock
August 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Supreme champion intermediate udder, Majuba Doc Lightning, exhibited by Peter and Jessica Garratt, Southbrook, Qld, led by Kieran Coburn, with Malachai Garratt, presented by RNA Councillor Kerri Robertson and judge Kelvin Cochrane, Gympie, Qld. Picture by Clare Adcock
The Garratt family of Southbrook, Qld, had a hugely successful Ekka debut in the dairy ring this year, taking out supreme champion intermediate dairy and supreme intermediate udder.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

