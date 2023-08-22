Farm Online
ACCC investigation forces fertiliser companies to amend sale contracts

August 22 2023 - 12:30pm
The ACCC found potentially unfair contract terms in fertiliser sale contracts. File photo
Suppliers in the fertiliser industry have agreed to amend their contracts following an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission crack down on unfair sale terms.

