Consultation has opened for the government's controversial biosecurity levy and farmers have been urged to have their say.
From July 2024, farmers will see an increase in fees "set at a rate equivalent to 10 per cent of the 2020-21 industry-led agricultural levies", which is expected to raise about $50 million a year.
The specifics of the levy - such as how it will be collected - are yet to be decided, and the government says the consultation process will inform the levy's final shape.
DAFF biosecurity deputy secretary Chris Locke said the levy was to be designed to ensure biosecurity is funded by those who create risk, while those who receive significant benefits make "reasonable contributions".
"The amount producers are being asked to contribute is equivalent to 6 per cent of Commonwealth biosecurity funding in 2024-25," Dr Locke said.
"By comparison, importers will contribute around 48 per cent and the taxpayer will contribute around 44 per cent."
The department pointed to the recently increased cost-recovery fees for importers, but the long-fought-for importer container levy was absent from the government's announcement.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says the department is investigating a container levy, but there were trade issues - which have not been further explained - to be considered.
In the 2023-24 Budget, the government committed $1.03 billion over the next 4 years, and $267 million per year after that, for sustainable biosecurity funding.
Consultations on the biosecurity levy are open until Friday, October 6. For more information visit haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/biosecurity-funding.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.