Recycling and renewing a bigger priority than mulesing for wool buyers

Non-mulesed wool is more important to European markets than Asian and Australian buyers and mulesing is less of priority across the board than other sustainability factors like using recycled materials and renewable energy.
The findings come from a survey of 198 wholesale and retail users of wool across 27 countries commissioned by Australian Wool Innovation to measure international sentiment towards mulesed wool.
The survey found that while environmental sustainability was important, recycling and renewing were the primary considerations, with animal welfare and mulesing classed as "mid-tier priorities".
Of the respondents, 65 per cent said using recycled materials was a main priority, while 57pc prioritised renewable energy, 52pc prioritised regenerative materials and biodegradable materials.
Less of a priority were animal welfare standards at 46pc and using non-mulesed wool at 45pc.
Differing buyer attitudes towards mulesing and animal welfare standards were highlighted by the study, with the highest level of concern seen in Europe.
The levels of perceived priority and challenges of these two issues varied across the different cultural and economic environments, with anti-mulesing protests by animal rights activist making them a key priority in Europe, especially in Germany.
Most Asian and Australian markets however were generally less concerned by the impact of animal welfare standards and the use of mulesed wool on their businesses.
Wool's sustainability credentials were also highlighted by the survey, with 55pc of respondents deeming it very sustainable and 39pc quite sustainable, with only 6pc questioning the sustainbility of wool.
The survey also showed that price, look, feel and care requirements were seen as the main challenges for selling wool products, with animal welfare and mulesing lower level concerns for buyers.
AWI CEO John Roberts said the survey was available online and had been shared with the Wool Industry Consultation Panel and the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
"The survey was useful and instructive because it showed a diversity of views," he said.
"AWI will continue to track sentiment through surveys like this so we can inform woolgrowers about key trends and differences in opinions depending on location."
The study is the first of its kind to offer a comprehensive and accurate view of the attitudes of wholesale and retail users of wool around sustainability issues.
It has been recommended the study is repeated every three to five years to monitor shifts in attitudes.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
