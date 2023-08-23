Some more handy--sized cropping blocks are on the market this spring in South Australia's upper YP.
Kirks is located on the upper YP about 12km north-east of Port Broughton.
The farm block takes in 214.5 hectares (530 acres) of which the agents from Wardle and Co say 478 acres are arable.
The block will be offered for sale as a whole or in two lots which creates the size many local farmers will looking for as more affordable add-on blocks.
Those lots are: (lot 1) Back on 102ha (252 acres) with 207 acres arable plus also (lot 2) Sandy on 112.5ha (278 acres) with 271 acres said to be arable.
Kirks on Burt Road, Clements Gap is for sale by expressions of interest closing September 14.
Ray White Rural is also offering Alford Farm on Hewetts Road on 461 hectares (1140 acres) about 20km north of Kadina and 25km south of Port Broughton.
The Alford farm is also being sold as three non-contingent parcels - .Thousands Scrub on 95ha (234 acres), Top 240 on 184.5ha (456 acres) and Sluggetts on 182ha (450 acres).
With the sale of Kirks farm, agents say it is a productive and easy working parcel with frontages to Burt Road and North South Road with good access to grain terminals at Crystal Brook and Port Pirie.
"This is a great opportunity for farm expansion as this farm has been well managed and fertilised over many years on a 3-year rotation," agents say.
Kirks is fenced into two paddocks or relatively flat easy working ground with some sandy ridges.
Agents say the red/brown sandy loam soils are well suited to a variety of winter crops with an average annual rainfall of around 325mm.
For more information contact James Wardle on 0407 362105.
